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Home > Sports News > Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match Online In India? RUFC Aims For Top Spot

Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match Online In India? RUFC Aims For Top Spot

Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir live streaming details for the IFL 2025-26 match in India. RUFC eye top spot at University of Rajasthan Stadium, Jaipur, with Amadou Soukouna scoring, while Real Kashmir seek first win in Indian Football League clash.

Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir, Indian Football League. Image Credit X/@RajasthanUnited
Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir, Indian Football League. Image Credit X/@RajasthanUnited

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 17, 2026 17:18:39 IST

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Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match Online In India? RUFC Aims For Top Spot

Rajashtan United FC took on Real Kashmir in a high-stakes encounter from the Indian Football League (IFL). In front of their home crowd, the RUFC will look to take the top spot in the IFL with a win against Real Kashmir.

Rajasthan United FC started their season with a win and a draw in their first three games. A win against Real Kashmir would take them to the top spot in the league. The hosts are coming into this game after securing a huge win in their previous game over Namdhari Club. They won the clash 3-2 on Friday and would be aiming to continue the winning run. 

RUFC’s coach, Vikrant Sharma, talked about the importance of this clash. In an interview with The Times of India, the head coach said, “The players have been training well and are focused on executing our game plan. Real Kashmir FC are a competitive side, but we are prepared for the challenge. Our aim is to give our best performance and make the most of the home advantage in front of our supporters.”

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Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, have not managed to win a single game so far in the season. In three games played in the season, they have drawn two clashes while losing one. 

Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir IFL: Live Score and Live Updates

After the first 45 minutes of the game, Rajasthan United FC is in the lead. Amadou Soukouna scored for them in the added injury time to take a 1-0 lead in the crucial clash. Real Kashmir’s Mamoud Oshie and Habib Omar Fofana were shown the yellow card.

When will the Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir IFL 2025-26 match take place?

The Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir IFL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

When will the Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir IFL 2025-26 match start?

The Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir India Football League match will start at 4:00 P.M. IST on Tuesday, 17 March, 2026.

Where will the Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir IFL 2025-26 match be played?

The Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir IFL 2025-26 match will be played at the University of Rajasthan Stadium in Jaipur.  

Where to Watch Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir IFL 2025-26 match in India?

The Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir IFL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India from 4:00 P.M. IST on Tuesday, 17 March, 2026.

Also Read: Neymar Vows to Fight for FIFA World Cup Spot After Being Left Out of Latest Brazil Call-up

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 5:18 PM IST
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Tags: Amadou SoukounaIFLIndian Football LeagueRajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmirrajasthan-united-fcReal KashmirUniversity of RajasthanUniversity of Rajasthan Stadium

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Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match Online In India? RUFC Aims For Top Spot
Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match Online In India? RUFC Aims For Top Spot
Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match Online In India? RUFC Aims For Top Spot
Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match Online In India? RUFC Aims For Top Spot

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