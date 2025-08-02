Home > Sports > Randy Orton Makes WWE SummerSlam History in Star-Studded Clash with Logan Paul

Randy Orton Makes WWE SummerSlam History in Star-Studded Clash with Logan Paul

Randy Orton makes WWE history at SummerSlam 2025, breaking The Undertaker’s record with his 17th appearance. He teams with Jelly Roll to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a star-studded tag match. The event headlines a blockbuster card at MetLife Stadium over two nights.

Randy Orton makes WWE history at SummerSlam 2025 (Image Credit - X)
Randy Orton makes WWE history at SummerSlam 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 2, 2025 22:21:23 IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SummerSlam 2025 kicks off this weekend with a spectacular two-night event – tonight, August 2, and Sunday, August 3 – live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. As fans pack the arena and millions tune in around the world, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

WWE legend Randy Orton teams up with Grammy-nominated country rap star Jelly Roll in a tag team showdown against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, headlining Night One. This unique pairing of wrestling veterans and crossover stars has captured mainstream attention and fueled intense speculation leading into the show.

Despite early passport issues that nearly derailed his participation, McIntyre arrived in New Jersey just in time, reuniting with Paul to complete the matchup.

The Viper Strikes: Orton Breaks 38-Year WWE Record

This SummerSlam marks a milestone for The Viper, who officially surpasses The Undertaker for the most SummerSlam matches in WWE history with 17. Orton’s first SummerSlam appearance came in 2003, and now, 22 years later, he has become a fixture of WWE’s biggest summer stage.

Star Power Collides in High-Stakes Tag Bout

The tag match follows weeks of heated exchanges across WWE SmackDown and Saturday Night’s (August 02) Main Event. Orton and Jelly Roll picked up a win in a preview tag match, only to suffer a post-match assault from Paul and McIntyre, igniting the rivalry heading into SummerSlam.

Legacy Defined Amid Netflix Era

With matches like CM Punk vs. Gunther, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, the card is stacked. Yet it’s Orton’s record-breaking appearance that cements his status, not just as a “Legend Killer,” but a WWE legend in his own right.

Tags: Randy OrtonSummerSlam 2025WWE

