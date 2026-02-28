Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: February 28, 2026, will be etched in the annals of Indian cricket as the day the “Himalayan Giant” finally woke up. By clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka at the KSCA Ground on Feb 28, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have not only ended a 67-year drought but have also re-established the dominance of North Indian cricket on the national stage.

The final was a tactical masterclass by J&K, led by veteran Paras Dogra. Despite the match ending in a draw on Day 5, J&K were crowned champions by virtue of a massive 291-run first-innings lead. After posting a daunting 584, J&K’s bowling spearhead Auqib Nabi produced a spell for the ages, taking 5/54 to dismantle a Karnataka lineup featuring several Test stars. Nabi, who finished the season as the leading wicket-taker, was rightfully named Man of the Match. He would be the one to look forward to for Delhi, when the IPL gets underway in March.

Expanding the Northern Elite

J&K’s triumph is significant as they join a prestigious group of teams that represent the northern geography of Indian cricket. While Delhi has long been the powerhouse of the region, the success of teams like Railways (who play their home games in Delhi) and Rajasthan (historically part of the Central Zone but geographically northern) highlights the depth of talent in the belt.

The following table lists the teams from the North and Central-North regions that have historically brought the trophy to this part of the country:

Team Total Titles Last Title Won Delhi 7 2007-08 Rajasthan 2 2011-12 Railways 2 2004-05 Punjab 1 1992-93 Haryana 1 1990-91 Uttar Pradesh 1 2005-06 Jammu and Kashmir 1 2025-26

With centuries from Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, and Sahil Lotra, J and Kashmir proved they possess a cohesive, championship-winning unit that can now stand toe-to-toe with any domestic giant.