Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu And Kashmir Breach The 500 Mark Against Karnataka Amid Heavy Sledging Between Players On Day 2

Jammu and Kashmir continued their stunning batting performance in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final and ended Day 2 at 527/6 after the play was initially halted due to bad light and then because of rain. The JK resumed proceedings at 284/2 with Shubham Pundir and Abdul Samad out in the middle.

The Karnataka bowlers got rid of both the batters in the first session but experienced Paras Dogra along with Kanhaiya Wadhawan frustrated the bowlers thoroughly. The two stitched a partnership of 110 runs for the fifth wicket. Wadhawan struck 70 off 109 while Dogra missed out on a well-deserved hundred and got out for 70 off 166.

The right-handed batter played one from Shreyas Gopal on to the stumps. Later, Sahil Lotra and Abid Mushtaq made sure that there were no more fall of wickets. Lotra who had replaced Vanshaj Sharma in the Playing XI after he got injured, notched up his fifty on the second day. Mushtaq was unbeaten at 20.

Prasidh Krishna scalped one wicket in the day taking his tally to three.

Paras Dogra’s Heated Exchange With Karnataka Players

Paras Dogra got involved in a heated exchange with the Karnataka players. The incident unfolded in the 101st over of J&K’s innings, as Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan were consolidating a steady partnership. Following an edge from a delivery by Prasidh Krishna that went for four, Dogra exchanged words with substitute fielder KV Aneesh at forward short leg. Moments later, Dogra charged at Aneesh and made contact with his helmet, prompting immediate intervention from Mayank Agarwal. Aneesh reportedly had been engaging in persistent sledging, which is believed to have triggered Dogra’s reaction.

Umpires swiftly stepped in to control the situation. While Dogra offered an apology soon after, Aneesh rejected it outright. KL Rahul and Agarwal, fielding nearby, joined in with verbal exchanges directed at Dogra, further escalating tensions on the field. Dogra was earlier retired hurt on the opening day after being struck on the glove by a rising bouncer from pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak.

The match saw another on-field confrontation shortly after, this time involving pacer Vyshak and batter Wadhawan. During a single attempt, Wadhawan’s left elbow brushed past the pacer, leading to a face-to-face standoff that required umpire and teammate intervention. This time, Dogra remained calm at the other end.

(With inputs from ANI)

