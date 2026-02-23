Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Final Match Final

LIVE TV
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Streaming: Check when and where to watch Ranji Trophy Final match live on TV and online, including match time and broadcast details.

Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will lock horns with each in the Ranji Trophy final. The title clash is scheduled to take place at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli. Jammu and Kashmir have made it to the Ranji final for the first time in the history of the tournament. Fast bowler Auqib Nabi has been in brilliant form and is the second-highest wicket-taker in this edition.

For Karnakata, the batters have been in some brilliant form. KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal have scored good amount of runs. 

Here are all the details of the Ranji Trophy final. 

When And Where Will Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Match Be Played?

The Ranji Trophy final will be played from Tuesday, February 24, at the KSCS Hubli Cricket Ground. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Match?

The match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Match?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website

When Will The Toss For Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir T20 World Cup Match Be Held?

The toss for the Karnataka versus Jammu and Kashmir match will take place at 9:00 AM IST

What Are The Full Squads For Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Match?

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal (c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna (wk), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aneesh KV, Mohsin Khan, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Krishnan Shrijith, Dhruv Prabhakar

Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra (c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vanshaj Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Sahil Lotra, Dikshant Kundal, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Qamran Iqbal, Rohit K Sharma, Umar Nazir Mir

Also Read: ‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 4:15 PM IST
Tags: jammu and kashmir karnataka Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025 Ranji Trophy Final Ranji Trophy final live

