‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH

India’s defeat against South Africa by 76 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Ahmedabad has attracted a lot of criticism from the fans and former players. Pacer Mohammad Amir made some bold predictions before the game that turned out exactly on point.

The ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ programme started off with the anchor introducing Amir, saying, “The thing that our Pakistani team is not able to do, our panellists are doing by sitting in the studio in Lahore. Mohammad Amir first called Abhishek Sharma a slogger, and since then, Abhishek has not been able to find form in the tournament.”

“He then said India won’t play the semi-finals, and it seems that India is listening to what Amir stated. Let’s welcome astrologer, cricketer and left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir,” he added.

Amir couldn’t hold his laughter and said, “Kya bana diya hai mujhe? Allah maaf kare (What have you turned me into?).”

‘Abhishek Sharma is a Slogger’

Mohammad Amir had criticised opener Abhishek Sharma for his technique and called him a “slogger”. “He is a slogger, that is how I see him. A player who cannot judge the line and defend the ball properly, can I call him a proper batter? He comes in and swings hard and it connects well for him right now,” Amir said while speaking on a Pakistani show.

India vs South Africa

India suffered a massive defeat against South Africa in the first Super 8 match. Chasing 188, the home side was bowled out for 111. Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj rattled the Indian batting unit sharing 7 wickets among themselves. Shivam Dube was the only Indian batter who showed some resistance but didn’t really find any support from the other end. He struck 42 off 37.

Earlier, South Africa posted 187/7 in 20 overs. David Miller smashed 63 off 35 while Tristan Stubbs hammered an unbeaten 44 off 24. Dewald Brevis scored 45 off 29.

