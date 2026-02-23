LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH

‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH

Mohammad Amir had predicted that the defending champions won't reach the semi-finals, as South Africa and the West Indies would make it to the last four, ahead of India.

Mohamad Amir had predicted India's defeat against SA. (Photo Credits: BCCI)
Mohamad Amir had predicted India's defeat against SA. (Photo Credits: BCCI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 23, 2026 15:23:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH

India’s defeat against South Africa by 76 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Ahmedabad has attracted a lot of criticism from the fans and former players. Pacer Mohammad Amir made some bold predictions before the game that turned out exactly on point. 

The ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ programme started off with the anchor introducing Amir, saying, “The thing that our Pakistani team is not able to do, our panellists are doing by sitting in the studio in Lahore. Mohammad Amir first called Abhishek Sharma a slogger, and since then, Abhishek has not been able to find form in the tournament.”

“He then said India won’t play the semi-finals, and it seems that India is listening to what Amir stated. Let’s welcome astrologer, cricketer and left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir,” he added.

You Might Be Interested In

Amir couldn’t hold his laughter and said, “Kya bana diya hai mujhe? Allah maaf kare (What have you turned me into?).”

‘Abhishek Sharma is a Slogger’

Mohammad Amir had criticised opener Abhishek Sharma for his technique and called him a “slogger”. “He is a slogger, that is how I see him. A player who cannot judge the line and defend the ball properly, can I call him a proper batter? He comes in and swings hard and it connects well for him right now,” Amir said while speaking on a Pakistani show.

India vs South Africa

India suffered a massive defeat against South Africa in the first Super 8 match. Chasing 188, the home side was bowled out for 111. Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj rattled the Indian batting unit sharing 7 wickets among themselves. Shivam Dube was the only Indian batter who showed some resistance but didn’t really find any support from the other end. He struck 42 off 37. 

Earlier, South Africa posted 187/7 in 20 overs. David Miller smashed 63 off 35 while Tristan Stubbs hammered an unbeaten 44 off 24. Dewald Brevis scored 45 off 29. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 3:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-12IND vs SAIndia vs South AfricaMohammad Amirt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs SA: ‘I Don’t Want to Change Unnecessarily’ — Rohit Sharma’s Old Clip Goes Viral After India’s Super 8 Loss to South Africa | WATCH VIDEO

Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Final Match Final

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

LATEST NEWS

After Obscene Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Cooks Up A Storm With A New Social Media Post That Shows…

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card to Be Out Soon, Steps to Download and Key Details

Memory Loss, Losing Sight: Rare Form Of Dementia Kills A British Woman At 31, Here Are The Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Shatak: A Century of Unwavering Commitment” – Pavan Sindhi’s Vision Takes Center Stage

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Across Telangana- What Residents Should Know

Who Is Jessica ‘La Negra’ Oseguera González? After Mexican Drug Lord El Mencho’s Killing, His US-Born Daughter Emerges As Successor To Lead CJNG Cartel

Punjab’s Tragedy Caught On CCTV: Man Obsessed With Woman Shoots Her In Broad Daylight In Tarn Taran; ‘She Married Someone Else’

CUET UG 2026: Registration Window Reopens for Eligible Candidates, Direct Link Here

iQOO 15R Set To Launch In India With 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging: Check Specs, Price, And Launch Date

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH
‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH
‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH
‘Pakistan’s Nostradamus?’ Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions on Team India, Abhishek Sharma Go Viral | WATCH

QUICK LINKS