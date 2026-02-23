T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

India faced a crushing defeat by 76 runs against South Africa in the Super 8 match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side was bowled out for 111 while chasing 188. The hosts didn’t get the momentum that was needed and were down to 26/3 within the powerplay. While Shivam Dube tried to hold one end, he didn’t get any support. The left-handed batter struck 42 off 37.

Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj rattled the Indian batting order as they shared a total of 7 wickets between themselves. The batting failure and the collapse have attracted a lot of criticism from the fans and former cricketers as the side hasn’t just lost points but the margin of defeat has also impacted the NRR.

India now need to go back to drawing board and rejig their plans before the next game as one more defeat in the tournament will bring down curtains for the defending champions.

Should Sanju Samson Return to Playing XI?

While India struggle with their batting especially during the chase, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson’s form is also a concern for India. Samson hasn’t been able to capitalise on the chances he has got in the recent past. Moreover, it has been more about his technique and temperament that has played a major role in his batting failures. The ultra aggressive approach hasn’t worked for him. But with so many left-handed batters in the unit, Sanju can be given one more chance especially after the Abhishek Sharma has been getting dismissed in this competition.

Can Sanju Play the Anchor’s Role?

The myth has busted that a team doesn’t need an anchor in T20 cricket. An anchor’s job is simple– hold the fort, keep things steady at one end, play right till the end and push the paddle at the right time. Sanju can be that one batter.

The right-handed batter has scored three hundreds in the format. He scored 111 in 47 balls against Bangladesh, 107 in 50 deliveries against South Africa and 109* off 56 vs Proteas. While he scored runs at a brisk pace, one major point to focus is the number of balls that he played. Not just these knocks, Sanju has also provided the team with resistance on a couple of occasions. So, the team management can look at him as someone who bats through the innings and accelerates as and when required not right from the very beginning.

