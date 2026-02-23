T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

India suffered a massive 76-run defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad during the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Chasing 188, Team India was bowled out for 111 against the Proteas leaving the fans disappointed. The loss has also made things tricky for the hosts as far as the standings and semi-final qualification scenario is concerned. India haven’t just lost the points but the big margin has also left an impact on the NRR which is down to -3.80.

As India failed to chase down the target, the social media users went down memory lane and began posting about the matches where Virat Kohli who bid adieu to the format after the T20 World Cup 2024 win anchored the team to the victory in big and important fixtures.

Here’s a look at three T20 World Cup matches where Kohli played a key role and took India over the line.

T20 World Cup semi-final- 2014

India were handed a target of 173 in 20 overs in Mirpur in an all-important semi-final. The Indian team had a decent start but losing wickets at crucial junctures made things slightly tricky for them. Virat Kohli stepped up and played a stunning knock of an unbeaten 72 off 44. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma (24 off 13), Ajinkya Rahane (32 off 30) and Suresh Raina (21 off 10) also played important knocks that helped India go over the line. India won the match by 6 wickets with five balls to spare to march ahead.

T20 World Cup- 2016

India were up against Australia in the Super 10 match of the 2016 T20 World Cup in Mohali. Australia put up 160/6 in 20 overs and then the bowlers rattled India’s top-order to reduce them to 49/3. Kohli once again took the onus on himself and steadied the ship from one end. The right-handed batter struck an unbeaten 82 off 51 to help India win by 6 wickets.

T20 World Cup- 2022

Chasing 160, India were left tottering at 31/4 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 fixture in Melbourne. Virat Kohli was then joined by Hardik Pandya and the two provided the resistance that India needed. They stitched a stand of 113 runs for the fifth wicket and took the game deep that put the opposition under some pressure.

India later needed 28 off 8 when Kohli hit two maximums on the trot against Haris Rauf to bring it down to 16 needed off 6. The Men in Blue then lost Hardik Pandya’s wicket on the first ball of the last over and could only manage three in the next two before Mohmmad Nawaz bowled a waist-height no-ball that was deposited out of the park giving India 7 runs and a free-hit. The spinner then bowled a wide delivery followed by three byes. India needed two off two but Dinesh Karthik was stumped on the penultimate ball. The new batter came in was R Ashwin who showed nerves of steel. With two needed off one, Nawaz bowled one down the leg making it one needed off one. The right-hander then hit one over mid off for a boundary as India won by 4 wickets.

