RAP vs MUL Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host Match 14 of the PSL 2026, where Multan Sultans take on Rawalpindi Pindiz on April 6 at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams head into this contest eager to strengthen their positions in the league standings.

As Rawalpindi Pindiz are a new franchise this season, this will be their first-ever meeting with Multan Sultans, adding extra intrigue to the clash as both sides look to establish early dominance in the rivalry.

Multan Sultans come into the game with a relatively solid campaign, having secured two wins from three matches despite a rain-affected loss. They will rely on the strong form of Sahibzada Farhan, the leadership of Ashton Turner, and the experience of Steve Smith in the middle order. Their bowling unit, led by Mohammad Nawaz, will also play a key role.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi Pindiz are still searching for their first win after three consecutive defeats. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan will look to guide the side, while Kamran Ghulam provides stability with the bat. The presence of Daryl Mitchell and the pace threat of Mohammad Amir add depth to their lineup.

RAP vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team :

Keepers – Mohammad Rizwan, Josh Philippe

Batters – Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan (C), Yasir Khan

All-rounders – Ashton Turner, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Arafat Minhas

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim

Captain- Sahibzada Farhan, Vice Captain- Daryl Mitchell

MUS vs RAP Pitch Report

With the pitch at Gaddafi Stadium traditionally favouring batters, the powerplay overs could prove decisive. While Multan aims to maintain their momentum and climb higher in the standings, Rawalpindi Pindiz will be desperate to register its maiden victory and kickstart its campaign.

Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Predicted XIs

Multan Sultans Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Josh Philippie, Arafat Minhas, Ashton Turner, Mohd Nawaz, Ashton Turner, Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram

Rawalpindi Pindiz– Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Khan, Kamran Gullam, Darell Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, D Forrester, Rishad Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan, Jalat Khan

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