Rays Power Past A’s with Homers from Lowe and Caminero in 8-2 Win

The Tampa Bay Rays wasted no time building a commanding lead against the Oakland Athletics, plating five runs in the first inning. Josh Lowe, Junior Caminero, and Jake Mangum each delivered RBIs, with Mangum later scoring on a throwing error. Brandon Lowe capped the early surge with a two-run homer to left-center in the second inning — his 24th of the season — giving Tampa Bay a 6-0 advantage.

Rasmussen Rolls, but Streak Snapped

Drew Rasmussen improved to 10-5, marking the second double-digit win season of his career. The right-hander tossed six solid innings, though his AL-best 17 1/3 scoreless inning streak was snapped in the third when Lawrence Butler connected for a two-run homer — the first extra-base hit Rasmussen had allowed over his last four starts.

Caminero Closes with a Bang

Junior Caminero capped the Rays’ offense with a two-run homer in the ninth, padding the lead and sealing the club’s first road series win at the Oakland Coliseum since May 2022. J.T. Ginn struggled for the A’s, giving up six hits and six runs (five earned) over just two innings.

Up Next

Both teams rest on Thursday. On Friday (August 15), the Athletics welcome the Los Angeles Angels, with Jack Perkins (1-2, 4.08 ERA) starting opposite Yusei Kikuchi (6-7, 3.37 ERA). The Rays travel to San Francisco to face the Giants, where Joe Boyle (1-2, 3.82 ERA) is slated to take the mound against Landen Roup (7-6, 3.11 ERA).

Notable Stat

The Rays secured their first road series win in Oakland in over three years, ending a drought that dated back to early May 2022.

Defense Holds Strong Behind the Arms

Tampa Bay’s defense played a key role in preserving the lead, turning two double plays and making several sharp infield stops. Shortstop José Caballero flashed the leather with a diving grab in the fifth, helping Rasmussen escape a jam. The Rays committed no errors, a sign of their clean, focused play. Their solid defense backed up a dominant outing from the pitching staff. It was a complete team effort from start to finish.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney Claps Back at Tom Brady: ‘You Don’t Understand Football’