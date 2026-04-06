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Home > Sports News > RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Set To Be Banned For Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Next Match? BCCI Rule Violation Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy

RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Set To Be Banned For Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Next Match? BCCI Rule Violation Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy

IPL 2026: A report claiming that Virat Kohli faces a ban for wearing a sleeveless jersey is false. The IPL rule only prohibits such attire during post-match presentations. Meanwhile, RCB climbed to the top of the table after a 43-run win over CSK, powered by Tim David’s 70* and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 200th wicket.

Virat Kohli in frame. (ANI)
Virat Kohli in frame. (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 6, 2026 10:33:05 IST

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RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Set To Be Banned For Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Next Match? BCCI Rule Violation Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru inflicted a solid 43-run defeat on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With this win, they not only climbed to the top of the points table but also reassured their fans that they are well-equipped to defend their title. Former RCB captain and talisman, Virat Kohli, remained a live wire on the field as he made some brilliant stops during the match, while scoring an 18-ball 28, which featured 2 fours and a six in the innings.

Recently, a video going viral on X from the matchday can turn into a headache for the 37-year-old, as claimed by fans on social media. The video featured Kohli sporting a sleeveless jersey as he held the bat in his hand for practice.

Check out the video here:


Why Kohli Sporting A Jersey Could Be A Problem?

As per a new rule by the IPL governing council, players are not allowed to wear a sleeveless jersey. Failure to do this will result in a warning followed by a financial penalty or even a possible ban if it is repeated. But there is a catch! 

“Players have also been told to not wear “floppies and sleeveless jerseys” during the post-match presentations and failure to do so will result in warning on the first instance and financial penalty on the second,” the rule states.

If one looks at the video, one thing is clear: Kohli is practicing before the match in that jersey, and the rule clearly states that sleeveless jerseys are non-permissible during the post-match presentations. So, this makes Kohli clear of any violations if one goes by the video.

RCB vs CSK Match

RCB posted a massive 250 for 3 at the end of 20 overs as Tim David smashed an incredible 70 off 25 balls, along with an all-round effort with the ball led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which helped defending champions RCB clinch their second consecutive win of the season.

Explosive knocks from Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, and skipper Rajat Patidar helped RCB put up a massive 250/3 against five-time champions CSK. CSK, despite a 25-ball 50 from Sarfaraz Khan, a 43-run knock off 29 balls from Prashant Veer, and a 16-ball 37 cameo from Jamie Overton, fell short by 43 runs as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK got bundled out for 207/10 in 19.4 overs.

with inputs from agency

Also Read: IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

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RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Set To Be Banned For Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Next Match? BCCI Rule Violation Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy
RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Set To Be Banned For Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Next Match? BCCI Rule Violation Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy
RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Set To Be Banned For Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Next Match? BCCI Rule Violation Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy
RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Set To Be Banned For Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Next Match? BCCI Rule Violation Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy

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