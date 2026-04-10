LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni crime news iran Iran Islamabad gaza
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction

RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati today. While Virat Kohli is in brilliant form, he has struggled against Sandeep Sharma in the past. Another key battle that will be worth watching out is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Virat Kohli and Sandeep Sharma. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Virat Kohli and Sandeep Sharma. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 10, 2026 15:57:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction

RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 fixture on Friday in Guwahati. Both RR and RCB have been in brilliant touch. While the Royals have won all their three matches, RCB have won both their games in the competition so far. The eyes would now be on some of the key players from both the ends. 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have chipped in with some aggressive knocks, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have been in some brilliant form while Tim David showed his class with the bat after he struck 70* off 25 in the previous game. 

Here we take a look at the key battles in this RR vs RCB contest.

RR vs RCB: Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

A lot of chatter went around ahead of the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was slated to face Jasprit Bumrah. The youngster didn’t waste much time to show his calibre as he hammered the pacer for a couple of maximums. 

You Might Be Interested In

Cut to the contest between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sooryavanshi will be up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi isn’t just know for his knack of picking wickets but has a brilliant economy rate of 7.70 in IPL. In the previous meeting in the Indian Premier League, Vaibhav hit Bhuvi for two sixes before the medium pacer cleaned him up on the next delivery to eventually win that battle. 

The battle between the young sensation and the experienced campaigner is surely the one to watch out for. 

RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli vs Rajasthan Royals Bowling Attack

Ravi Bishnoi has done well in containing Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, and has also troubled Tim David in the past.
Expect the leg-spinner to be used early in the Powerplay if the openers settle, and later in the innings to control the scoring during the death overs.

Virat Kohli has also faced issues against the left-arm pacers in the past. In 145 innings, he has been dismissed by the left-arm pacers 42 times and has scored 1373 runs at an average of 32.69. Another positive for Rajasthan Royals is that Sandeep Sharma has been pretty successful against Kohli. 

The flamboyant batter has faced 88 balls against the medium pacer and has scored 132 runs. He has been dismissed 7 times and averages just 18.9. 

RR vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer (O), D Ferreira (O), Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer (O), Nandre Burger (O), Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt (O), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David (O), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd (O), Krunal Pandya, A Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy (O)

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Match Prediction: While Rajasthan Royals have won three matches and RCB two, the Bengaluru team has a slight edge and can win the match today. 

Also Read: RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Weather Report

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhuvneshwar KumarCricketCricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026ipl 2026 scheduleRR vs RCBRR vs RCB key battlesRR vs RCB match scheduleRR vs RCB players to watch forRR vs RCB predictionVaibhav Sooryavanshivirat kohli’

RELATED News

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Weather Report

Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs SCD Live Match

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs

IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction

Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’

UPSC CAPF Result 2026 Declared: Check Number of Qualified Candidates, How To Download and Next Steps at upsc.gov.in

Is Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real? Here’s The Truth About The Viral Clip Of Trump’s Wife

Suspended Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar’s Case: Maid Paro, Who Commuted In Thar And Posted Cash Reels, Comes Under Scanner In Rs. 80 Crore Scam

Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral

WhatsApp vs XChat: Elon Musk Taunts Mark Zuckerberg, Says ‘Can’t Trust’, Questions End-To-End Encryption

Tips Films Enters Film Distribution Business with ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Starring Varun Dhawan

Massive Ritual Continues As 165 Litres Of Ghee Flows Into Ganga River Days After Of Milk Offering In Namrada River, Internet Divided Over Tradition

15-Point Manifesto for Bengal: BJP Unveils ‘Sonar Bangla’ Roadmap Ahead of Phase 1 Assembly Election

RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction
RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction
RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction
RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction

QUICK LINKS