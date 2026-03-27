RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener: What if Rain Gods Play Spoilsport in Bengaluru? DLS Rule Twist Explained

The Indian Premier League 2026 will begin on Saturday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. As of now, there are no real chances of rain but the weather is unpredictable. What happens if the rain arrives. In that case the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) Method would come in to play.

The DLS method is usually used to hand the chasing team a fair target in case of rain.

How DLS Method Works?

The method treats the innings in a combination of two– Overs remaining and wickets in hand. The formula to calculate this is-

Revised target = Team 1 score × (Team 2 resources ÷ Team 1 resources)

Need For DLS Method

There are days where rain plays spoilsport. But if there is a slight possibility of a match that can be completed, DLS method would play a massive role as reserve days are rare outside major tournaments, matches often lose overs due to rain and a simple run-rate adjustment can distort fairness.

What Are The Other Methods?

The other methods include- VJD Method: Used in Indian domestic cricket but not recognised by the ICC and DL Standard Edition: Outdated, used without computers.

Bengaluru to Host Tournament Opener

Bengaluru will host the first match of the IPL 2026 on March 28 between RCB and SRH. RCB lifted the trophy in 2025 after defeating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad. The BCCI has certainly changed the trend this year as the two finalists of the previous edition usually play each other in the opener of the next season. But RCB will play SRH instead of Punjab Kings in the first match.

IPL 2026 Schedule

Initially, the schedule for the first phase was revealed till April 12. The BCCI has now revealed the schedule for the second phase and the league stage will run till May 24 while the final is likely to take place on May 31.

Also Read: PSL 2026 | ‘Best in the World’ — Haris Rauf Claims Lahore Qalandars Bowling Attack is Better Than International Teams

