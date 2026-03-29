RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Fires Warning After Match-Winning Knock at Chinnaswamy — ‘I’m Never Underprepared, Always 120% Ready’ | IPL 2026

Virat Kohli, playing for India and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, probably reflects that the last 15 years of nonstop cricket pushed him close to burnout. The constant pressure more or less made exhaustion feel inevitable instead of just being underprepared. Now, with fewer games abroad and better rest, he tends to feel he can stay at his best consistently.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28 during the IPL 2026 opener, Kohli hit a solid unbeaten 69 off 38 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. That score – five boundaries and five sixes- gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru a clear path to chase down 202 before the final overs. It was a strong showing after a long gap since the IPL 2025 final.

Post-match, Kohli pointed out that breaks from cricket help keep his energy up and his passion alive. These pauses let him come back mentally sharp rather than worn out. The extra time doesn’t mean less preparation – it may actually make him sharper and more ready to play.

Peak Kohliaesthetics 🤌 pic.twitter.com/nfrwb0hDsH — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 28, 2026

Virat Kohli played an anchor Role