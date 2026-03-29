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Home > Sports News > RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Fires Warning After Match-Winning Knock at Chinnaswamy — ‘I’m Never Underprepared, Always 120% Ready’ | IPL 2026

RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Fires Warning After Match-Winning Knock at Chinnaswamy — ‘I’m Never Underprepared, Always 120% Ready’ | IPL 2026

Virat Kohli shines with 69* for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, credits breaks for peak performance, avoids burnout, stresses fitness and mindset, and prioritises consistent contribution over simply retaining his place.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, (Photo ANI)
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, (Photo ANI)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: March 29, 2026 09:47:33 IST

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RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Fires Warning After Match-Winning Knock at Chinnaswamy — ‘I’m Never Underprepared, Always 120% Ready’ | IPL 2026

Virat Kohli, playing for India and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, probably reflects that the last 15 years of nonstop cricket pushed him close to burnout. The constant pressure more or less made exhaustion feel inevitable instead of just being underprepared. Now, with fewer games abroad and better rest, he tends to feel he can stay at his best consistently.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28 during the IPL 2026 opener, Kohli hit a solid unbeaten 69 off 38 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. That score – five boundaries and five sixes- gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru a clear path to chase down 202 before the final overs. It was a strong showing after a long gap since the IPL 2025 final.

Post-match, Kohli pointed out that breaks from cricket help keep his energy up and his passion alive. These pauses let him come back mentally sharp rather than worn out. The extra time doesn’t mean less preparation – it may actually make him sharper and more ready to play.

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Virat Kohli played an anchor Role

Virat Kohli played a defining role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s successful chase of 202, striking five boundaries and five sixes as the team wrapped up the match well before the death overs.

After the game, Kohli reflected on how managing his workload over the years has shaped his approach to the sport. “Well, you know, the kind of scheduling that we have had over the last 15 years and the amount of cricket I have played, for me, there was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked,” he said, highlighting the physical and mental demands of a packed calendar.

He explained that stepping away from the game at intervals has been crucial in keeping him at his best. “So these breaks helped me immensely. I stay fresh, I stay excited. Whenever I come back to play, it is 120%. I am not coming back, you know, underprepared. In fact, the extra rest helps me to mentally freshen up,” Kohli added, underlining how rest has enhanced rather than hindered his performance.

For Kohli, the focus has never been on merely retaining his place in the side, but on consistently delivering for the team. “And as long as you are physically fit and you are excited mentally, both those things come together nicely. And then you can, you know, contribute to the team’s cause,” he said, stressing the balance between fitness and mindset.

Carrying that mindset into the season, Kohli has already shown strong form in ODI cricket, registering scores of 93, 23, and 124 against the New Zealand m, after earlier notching up two centuries against the South Africa 

Summing up his philosophy, Kohli made it clear that performance remains the only priority: “You don’t want to hold on to a spot. You want to keep performing and, you know, keep putting in the work for the team.”

Also Read: RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Record 200+ Chase at Chinnaswamy Stadium

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RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Fires Warning After Match-Winning Knock at Chinnaswamy — ‘I’m Never Underprepared, Always 120% Ready’ | IPL 2026

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RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Fires Warning After Match-Winning Knock at Chinnaswamy — ‘I’m Never Underprepared, Always 120% Ready’ | IPL 2026
RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Fires Warning After Match-Winning Knock at Chinnaswamy — ‘I’m Never Underprepared, Always 120% Ready’ | IPL 2026
RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Fires Warning After Match-Winning Knock at Chinnaswamy — ‘I’m Never Underprepared, Always 120% Ready’ | IPL 2026
RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Fires Warning After Match-Winning Knock at Chinnaswamy — ‘I’m Never Underprepared, Always 120% Ready’ | IPL 2026

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