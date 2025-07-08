LIVE TV
Is Alvaro Carreras Heading To Real Madrid For A Record Deal? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Is Alvaro Carreras Heading To Real Madrid For A Record Deal? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

After the domestic season ended, Real Madrid made quick moves, bringing in Xabi Alonso as manager and two new players, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. The pair cost Los Blancos a total of €70 million, but since then, business has slowed.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 23:04:58 IST

The deal between Real Madrid and Benfica to acquire the gifted Spanish defender Alvaro Carreras is almost complete. Brand says that talks are nearing their conclusion and that all matters will be formally concluded following the conclusion of the Club World Cup.

Carreras has made it plain that he wants to join “Los Blancos” and is currently a member of Benfica.

The player and Real Madrid came to personal terms in June, and he has never wavered in his desire to go back to Spain. After the club’s obligations in the Club World Cup are fulfilled, the agreement might be formally signed right away. Fabrizio claims that everything is “almost done.”

Why is he so important for Real Madrid? 

At the age of 14, Carreras left Deportivo La Coruna to join Madrid. Despite never making a senior appearance for the Red Devils, he left in 2020 to join Manchester United. When the player moved to Benfica, initially on loan and then permanently after signing a contract in 2024, his career finally took off after a disastrous loan stint at Granada.

Rui Costa’s unwillingness to accept any offer below the player’s €50 million (£43 million/$58 million) release clause prevented Madrid from completing the deal, despite their best efforts to capture Carreras in time for the Club World Cup. However, Marca claims that the two teams are open to talking about a trade once more now that the tensions have subsided.

Carreras and Madrid have already reached a personal agreement; the club must now finalize the agreement so the player can start training for the upcoming season, which begins on August 19 against Osasuna. After Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, he is expected to be Xabi Alonso’s fourth summer acquisition. On Wednesday, Madrid will play Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals. 

Left Back competition 

If Carreras shows up, Ferland Mendy, who is now sidelined due to injury, might be leaving the club. According to recent sources, Carreras may have to contend with Fran Garcia once Real Madrid offers Mendy a transfer. The latter was the star of their Club World Cup quarter-final and has been one of Xabi Alonso’s tournament shocks.

