Reality Check For Shayna Baszler, In WWE A Contract Means Nothing

Women wrestling went tough as Shayna Baszler, one of the dominant personalities in WWE in the women division, has broken silence regarding her release back in May where she was released against her wishes despite signing a contract extension with three years left. When talking candidly in The Ariel Helwani Show, she cleared the air, ‘I was released. It was not long before that I had signed an extension. I feel I wish it had run out, but I was given away.’

It was not an unexpected move

It might look like a surprise to some people but Baszler claimed that it was not totally unexpected. After the February expiration of the contract of Sonya Deville and the relegation of fellow member Zoey Stark, Baszler and Stark were not on television and neither of them were selling creatively. It sucks at the time, she said, “but I sort of knew what was happening”.

Her wins at WWE

Her exit is the end of an eight year run with WWE where she became an NXT star winning two Women Gauntlet titles, and a two time Women Gauntlet titlewinner on the main roster in addition to her three Women Gauntlet titles. Astory that went into the standard “spring cleaning” releases following WrestleMania, it nevertheless caused a minor murmur among fans and even the insider world, due to the still pending nature of her contract.

Since those months, Baszler has re entered the world of WWE with her foot in the water, allegedly shadowing in a producer capacity on a NXT episode hopefully foreshadowing her future behind the scenes position after her non compete clause expired. In the meantime, the rumor mill has some chatter of them being interested in AEW, and even Baszler herself has stated that her recent discussions with independent companies have the potential of leading to her next act.

Baszler leaving the company can be seen as a reminder that long term contracts in WWE still do not imply long term security highlighting that sometimes matters of creative relevance are more important than contractual duration.

