Rohit Sharma’s Tesla Model Y: What Is The ‘3015’ Number Plate?

Rohit Sharma, former Indian cricket captain, has recently bought a Tesla Model Y which has made news not only owing to the purchase, but also about his customized number plate which he has given himself.

Rohit Sharma’s Tesla Model Y, The Technological Wonders

The vehicle has an up range of up to 540 km on single charge, thereby making it both useful on city commuting and long distance travel. The cabin has a 15 inch center touchscreen to manage most of the car, which offers a minimalistic and futuristic experience to its users. The most important is safety and such qualities as lane departure warnings, collision avoidance, and several airbags. Rohit Sharma has been known to have a love affair with luxury cars, with his garage having had a variety of the expensive cars. Besides Tesla Model Y and Lamborghini Urus SE, he has a BMW M5 (F1 Edition), Mercedes Benz GLS 400d, and a Toyota Fortuner. This introduction of a new model Tesla Model Y can be discussed as the change to the direction of eco friendly driving without losing luxury and performance.

What Is The ‘3015’ Number Plate Of Rohit Sharma’s Tesla Model Y?

The car that was filmed in Mumbai has the distinctive number plate of 3015, a reference to the birthdates of his children, 30 December and 15 November and his jersey number of 45. Such considerate customization is similar to his previous acquisition of a Lamborghini Urus SE, which has a similar number plate. The purchase of the Tesla Model Y by Rohit Sharma is not only a luxury item, but a symbol of his own personal beliefs and an indication of what is to come in the future of automobile technologies. The combination of its performance, safety, as well as sustainability, makes the Model Y an addition to his collection of cars and establishes a standard in the context of environmentally conscious luxury driving in India.

