Home > Sports > Roman Reigns Drops Bombshell, Who Was His Ultimate Challenge

Roman Reigns Drops Bombshell, Who Was His Ultimate Challenge

Roman Reigns confessed that Brock Lesnar is his favorite and most challenging adversary, and it is through their encounters that he says his WWE career has been transformed. Their feud throughout the years at the WrestleMania and the Super Stages showed Reigns as unquestionable main event talent.

Reigns and Lesnar have together created one of the most memorable and defining rivalries of WWE.
Reigns and Lesnar have together created one of the most memorable and defining rivalries of WWE.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 11, 2025 01:26:00 IST

During a candid Question and Answer, Roman Reigns did not hesitate when asked about which person he preferred to compete against without blinking, he said Brock Lesnar. One sign that Lesnar left a lasting impact on Reigns career wise was the fact that, as the latter confessed, he took on a different dimension after stepping into a ring with Lesnar. 

The epic rivalry

The relationship, or, rather, the feud between Reigns and Lesnar is a multiple WrestleMania and Supercard headliner. Their encounters rewrote the showdown script of big timing within the wrestling arena with Reigns not leaving the status of a big match performer except he has become a main event unpassable. Even the reigns himself reflected on his legacy when it came to the championship on the session and said his reign was unprecedented of 1,316 days. He explained that its length meant that there was no one moment that could be cited that came to mind as the best time, but he said, it is its reign in totality that deserves his accolade. 

Lesnar’s impact

The influence of Lesnar is not that superficial not merely an antagonist against whom Reigns can perform, but as a motivating force that requires further growth in Reigns. Reigns said that Lesnar was the most difficult man he ever had to face and that every time he fought against Lesnar, he could not go beyond the best efforts. Their legendary feud, which included highly competitive matches with high stakes, and pure emotion, has become one of the most legendary feuds in the history of WWE. Be it in WrestleMania or SummerSlam, the collision of the Tribal Chief and the Beast has become the standard of defining what it means to be at the top of WWE.

Tags: Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar ReturnRoman ReignsWWEWWE latest News

