RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Did Ravindra Jadeja Point At Chennai Super Kings’ Camp After Dismissing Shivam Dube In Guwahati? Watch Viral VIDEO

Rajasthan Royals’ all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had seemingly pointed to the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) dugout after dismissing Shivam Dube to wreak havoc on his former franchise in the IPL 2026 game at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. In a video surfaced on social media, Jadeja was seen bringing out an animated celebration after taking two wickets in his opening over.

Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube in his first over

The Saurashtra all-rounder, who was traded from the Super Kings for a massive fee of ₹14 crore, trapped Sarfaraz Khan lbw in the second ball of his spell. Although the right-handed batter took a review, it proved to be a wrong one. Meanwhile, Dube clobbered his first ball for a maximum but was dismissed two balls later as the veteran’s experience emerged victorious. The 37-year-old notably spent 13 seasons with the Super Kings and is the second-highest wicket-taker for the franchise behind Dwayne Bravo. In 200 games, the left-arm spinner finished with 152 scalps at 29.08 alongside an economy rate of 7.76.

Here’s the video of the same

Rajasthan Royals spark massive collapse of Chennai Super Kings’ batting line-up

Having won the toss and opted to bowl first, Riyan Parag has marshalled his resources exceptionally well to spark a colossal collapse of the five-time champions. The top three of Sanju Samson (6), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6) and Ayush Mahtre fell quite cheaply, giving the Royals an early advantage. At the time of writing this, the Royals had slid to 82/8, with only Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma and Jamie Overton reaching double figures.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.