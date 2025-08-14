LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sabalenka and Rybakina Set for Cincinnati Open Quarterfinal Showdown

Sabalenka and Rybakina Set for Cincinnati Open Quarterfinal Showdown

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-1, 7-5 to reach the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals, where she will face Elena Rybakina. Rybakina beat Madison Keys in three sets, marking her third top-10 comeback win this year. Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 7-4.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Image Credit - X)
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 14, 2025 17:11:01 IST

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka edged closer to defending her Cincinnati Open crown after defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in a tough fourth-round match on Wednesday (August 13). Sabalenka won 6-1, 7-5 in 1 hour and 20 minutes. While the first set was straightforward, the second set saw Maneiro rally from 2-4 down to lead 5-4 and come within two points of forcing a decider. However, Sabalenka’s resilience helped her close out the match in straight sets.

Sabalenka Advances with Gritty Win

“Jessica is a great player. She found her rhythm, and it was a really tough battle,” Sabalenka said after the match. With this win, Sabalenka also reached a milestone of 50 WTA Tour victories this year for the third consecutive season. The top seed will now face Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, setting up a high-stakes clash.

Rybakina Bounces Back to Reach Quarters

Elena Rybakina secured her spot in the quarterfinals by beating Madison Keys 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 in a thrilling top-10 clash. After losing to Keys earlier this year at the Australian Open, Rybakina demonstrated impressive resilience, marking her third comeback win against a top-10 opponent en route to a WTA 1000 quarterfinal since 1990. This victory marks her second top-10 win this year, following a comeback over Paula Badosa in Dubai.

Quarterfinals Preview: Sabalenka vs. Rybakina

The upcoming quarterfinal will feature a highly anticipated rematch between Sabalenka and Rybakina, with Sabalenka currently leading their head-to-head 7-4. Both players will look to build momentum as Sabalenka aims to defend her Cincinnati title, while Rybakina seeks another top-10 victory to boost her season. The clash promises intense rallies and high-quality tennis as the tournament progresses.

With both players showcasing strong form and determination, this quarterfinal promises to be a thrilling encounter. Fans can expect a fierce battle as Sabalenka aims to maintain her dominance and Rybakina looks to turn the tide. This matchup is set to be one of the tournament’s standout moments.

