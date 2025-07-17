LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Santos FC Defeats Table Leaders Flamengo: Neymar Shines

Santos FC Defeats Table Leaders Flamengo: Neymar Shines

Santos FC won for the second time in a row, bringing their record to 14 points from 13 games. Flamengo, who now lead the table with 27 points after 13 games, are shocked by the loss.

The only goal of the match was scored by Neymar as Santos defeated Flamengo.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 09:54:14 IST

On Wednesday 16th July, Santos defeated Flamengo 1-0 at Vila Belmiro in the 14th round of the 2025 Brasileirao.

Although there were few obvious scoring opportunities, the first stage was highly contested.  The Peixe chose to counterattack, but the Rubro-Negro kept possession of the ball with more technical skill. At the end of the second half, the Peixe won the game exactly with a counterattack. It had been five rounds in the Brasileirao since the Rubro-Negro was breached.

Highlights of the match

Flamengo nearly gave Gonzalo Plata the lead with a finish from the area’s entry after a very tense pass exchange, but Gabriel Brazao made an incredible stop. Leo Ortiz missed the ball out, and Neymar passed it to Deivid Washington, who fired toward the corner, but Rossi saved it. Santos reacted still in the first phase. 

Flamengo said that Leo Ortiz experienced gluteal soreness on the way back from the locker room, thus Leo Pereira took his position. Two minutes in, Plata attempted to cover Brazão after Arrascaeta’s brilliant ball, but the Santos goalie made a good save. De la Cruz’s risky free kick would see the Peixe goalie return (28′). Robinho Jr., 17, made his professional team debut in an official match during the encounter. In the friendly match against Desportiva Ferrovaria, the former player’s son had already on the pitch. 

Despite having a poor first half, Neymar got better in the last stretch.  The star started the goal for Santos after forcing Rossi to defend a bomb from the area’s entry. Guilherme then pulled the counterattack on the left after receiving the ball in the area. Neymar kicked with his right foot and turned over the marking in the little area, eliminating Rossi’s defense. Since returning to national football at the start of the year, this is the Santos idol’s first goal in the Brasileirao.

With the win, Santos moved up to 14th place in the standings, surpassing the Z-4 with 14 points.

Each team was making one change at added time.  Willian Arao took the role of Santos’ Guilherme. Juninho took De Arrascaeta’s position for Flamengo.  Lastly, the game will go into five more minutes of stoppage time.

Also Read: Inter Miami Thrashed By Cincinnati, Ending Lionel Messi’s Brace Streak

Tags: Neymar jrSantos Fc vs FlamengoSerie A

