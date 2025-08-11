Scarlett Bordeaux Officially Confirms WWE Exit, Ready To Ignite New Chapter

The story of Scarlett Bordeaux in WWE is one of the most interesting stories ever and this latest bid with the company has officially been confirmed as it came to an end, which marks the beginning of a brand-new journey by this particular wrestler.

Scarlett Bordeaux Cut Emotionally Out of WWE

The future of Scarlett and her husband, Karrion Kross had been the topic of discussion all over the weekend of the wrestling world. The fans were embarrassed no more on Sunday evening when Scarlett, also referred to as the Smokeshow posted a tearful message.

It was not the one the initiators of the #WeWantKross motion were expecting, though. Rather than come back, Scarlett broke she was leaving WWE.

“My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week. To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want The Smokeshow on your show… let’s make it happen,” Scarlett said.

Karrion Kross Yet to Confirm WWE Exit

Karrion Kross has not made any statement yet though in relation to his position in WWE. A few minutes before Scarlett gave this announcement, part two of the Kross documentary The Killer was released on his YouTube channel.

The episode followed the lead to his match vs Sami Zayn at SummerSlam, with some shots of his book tour, where loyal fans said they wanted to see more of him and Scarlett on WWE TV.

Kross has responded to the rumors of his contract (acknowledging that negotiations between him and WWE on an extension were passed over with a minimum of satisfaction). He also disclosed that he had earlier made an offer to the firm to enter a new contract in January.

WWE plans with Scarlett Bordeaux

As the hours go by however, chances of it being part of some complicated plot that was being theorized by some fans are becoming slimmer. Rather, it seems to be the reality that Scarlett Bordeaux is not afraid of new opportunities to face.

She has affirmed that she is ready to do both independent bookings and appearances all over the world and is willing to find time to any promotion that takes interest to inviting the Smokeshow at their stage.

The move also relieves the two Scarlett and Kross WWE obligations, and it enables them to go anywhere without prohibition.

WWE Fans Could Influence Their Return

The reception of the audience could be the deciding factor as to whether this turns out to be the actual departure or rather another switch of storyline.

Use of hashtag is effective, live audience makes more noise. On Monday Night Raw, the Quebec City faces the first chance of the WWE fans to demonstrate. Unless they are prepared to be heard in a major way, they will not get Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux back.

ALSO READ: Triple H Confirms Roman Reigns’ Return Ahead of Clash in Paris After Shocking RAW Attack