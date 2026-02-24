Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been in the limelight of many football discussions since its introduction in the sport. On most occasions, fans of different teams have felt hard done by the decisions of the VAR. However, while there have been countless debates on its decision, no one has to be hospitalised because of it.

That all changed when Napoli and Atalanta went face-to-face in a Serie A clash. A Neapolitan fan watching the match had to be hospitalised after his wife stabbed him. The wife thought that she was being insulted, all the while the fan was showing his anger on decisions from VAR.

Napoli fan stabbed by wife

The horrific incident occured when during the Serie A clash between Napoli and Atalanta. There were multiple instances during the match that contributed to the overall frustration shown by the fan as he watched his side lose the clash by a 2-1 margin. One of the most controversial decisions during the match was VAR overturning a penalty that was awarded to Napoli.

During the match, the husband continued yelling curses at his television, angered by the decisions of the referees, VAR, as well as the performance of the players. The wife mistook the curses yelled at the television as an insult to her. The misunderstanding between the couple escalated quickly, eventually ending with the wife throwing knives at her husband and even stabbing him.

The man, despite bleeding, managed to get a hold of his phone and dialled the emergency services. The 40-year-old was treated with swift medical action, ensuring that his life was not in danger.

Napoli vs Atalanta

With the win recorded on Sunday, Atalanta moved to seventh position on the Serie A points table. The three points gained meant that the club based in Bergamo have amassed 45 points in 26 games and is four and five points away from securing Europa League and Champions League spots respectively for the next season. Napoli, on the other hand, are placed third on the table and are 14 points away from the table-toppers, Inter.