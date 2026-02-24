Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

Serie A: Napoli fan gets stabbed by his wife after confusion arises over VAR criticism. Atalanta won the clash to move to seventh place on the points table.

Napoli fan hospitalized after being stabbed by wife. (Image Credit: X/@TouchlineX)
Napoli fan hospitalized after being stabbed by wife. (Image Credit: X/@TouchlineX)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: February 24, 2026 17:35:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been in the limelight of many football discussions since its introduction in the sport. On most occasions, fans of different teams have felt hard done by the decisions of the VAR. However, while there have been countless debates on its decision, no one has to be hospitalised because of it. 

That all changed when Napoli and Atalanta went face-to-face in a Serie A clash. A Neapolitan fan watching the match had to be hospitalised after his wife stabbed him. The wife thought that she was being insulted, all the while the fan was showing his anger on decisions from VAR.

Napoli fan stabbed by wife

The horrific incident occured when during the Serie A clash between Napoli and Atalanta. There were multiple instances during the match that contributed to the overall frustration shown by the fan as he watched his side lose the clash by a 2-1 margin. One of the most controversial decisions during the match was VAR overturning a penalty that was awarded to Napoli. 

You Might Be Interested In

During the match, the husband continued yelling curses at his television, angered by the decisions of the referees, VAR, as well as the performance of the players. The wife mistook the curses yelled at the television as an insult to her. The misunderstanding between the couple escalated quickly, eventually ending with the wife throwing knives at her husband and even stabbing him. 

The man, despite bleeding, managed to get a hold of his phone and dialled the emergency services. The 40-year-old was treated with swift medical action, ensuring that his life was not in danger. 

Napoli vs Atalanta

With the win recorded on Sunday, Atalanta moved to seventh position on the Serie A points table. The three points gained meant that the club based in Bergamo have amassed 45 points in 26 games and is four and five points away from securing Europa League and Champions League spots respectively for the next season. Napoli, on the other hand, are placed third on the table and are 14 points away from the table-toppers, Inter. 

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 4:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AtalantafootballItaly FootballNapoliSerie A

RELATED News

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI to Sack Gautam Gambhir if Team India Crashes Out From Super 8 Stages? Big Report Reveals

‘Never Carried Baggage From Past’ — Shikhar Dhawan Reacts Strongly To Speculation Surrounding His Second Marriage

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Who Was El Tuli? El Mencho’s Possible Successor Shot Dead By Mexican Forces While He Was Trying To Flee

Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

Drive Against Cervical Cancer: Centre To Roll Out Free HPV Vaccination For Girls Aged 14 And Above Across India soon

Apple To Launch AI Pendent With Visual intelligence: Know What Is It And How It Will Redefine Tech Wearable, Check Details And Release Date

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Registration To Close On February 24; Here’s How To Apply Before Deadline

Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash
Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash
Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash
Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

QUICK LINKS