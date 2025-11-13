LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shane Watson Makes IPL Comeback, Joins KKR As Assistant Coach: All You Need To Know

Watson, one of Australia's finest all-rounders, played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals for his country. During his international career, he scored over 10,000 runs and claimed more than 280 wickets across formats.

Published: November 13, 2025 15:05:21 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their assistant coach for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The franchise made the announcement on Thursday.

Watson, one of Australia’s finest all-rounders, played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals for his country. During his international career, he scored over 10,000 runs and claimed more than 280 wickets across formats.

“I am eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata,” Watson said in a statement released by the team.

A two-time World Cup winner, Watson was part of Australia’s victorious campaigns in 2007 and 2015. He also played crucial roles in many memorable series wins during his career.

In the IPL, Watson had an impressive 12-year stint from 2008 to 2020, playing 145 matches and scoring four centuries. He was part of the title-winning teams Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Chennai Super Kings (2018), earning a reputation as one of the league’s most consistent performers.

After retiring from professional cricket, Watson moved into coaching and mentorship roles, working with several T20 teams around the world.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field.”

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 3:05 PM IST
