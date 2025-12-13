Should India Pick Vaibhav Suryavanshi Now? Why This Is the Perfect Time To Include The Young, Promising Batter In The Squad

India’s young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in some brilliant form and has been scoring runs at will. Known for his clean hitting, the left-handed batter who is presently featuring in the U19 Asia Cup for India has impressed one and all with his capabilities.

Suryavanshi first made headlines after he was picked by Rajasthan Royals for a massive amount of INR 1.1 Cr during the IPL 2025 auction. The teenager didn’t disappoint as well. He smashed a total of 252 runs in 7 matches for the Royals including a hundred and a fifty. It was his strike-rate of 206.56 that grabbed the limelight.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Form

The 14-year-old who plays for Bihar in the domestic circuit is impressing one and all with his batting. Recently, during the Asia Cup U19 fixture between India and UAE, he struck a record-breaking 171 off 95 balls, a knock that included 14 maximums.

This is not the only instance where the youngster has shown his talent.

He hit another brisk hundred against Maharashtra in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy notching up 108* off 61. He was also a part of the India A team in the Asia Cup Rising Stars and did decently well.

Overall, Vaibhav has some good numbers when it comes to white-ball format and especially in T20s.

Should India consider him in T20Is?

Definitely yes. As far as the shorter format of the game is concerned, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is among the runs. He is fearless, is timing the ball perfectly and has a lot of confidence is his batting. India will play New Zealand in their next T20I assignment at home in January next year. The fixtures will be played just before the T20 World Cup. While the team management would be looking to give final touches before the multi-nation event, they can still include Suryavanshi in the squad, considering the team will go under a transition after the World Cup.

Moreover, if the results go in India’s favour in the series, then, he can also be handed the cap in one or two games. While this will help Suryavanshi get an idea of how the things functions at the highest level, it will also help Team India give a proper rest to one or two players who will be featuring in the World Cup.

India will then tour England in July where they will play five T20Is. Again, an opportunity for the youngster to understand the conditions in UK.

What if he fails to deliver?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been consistent and has scored runs at any level that he has played. But even if he fails to deliver right from the word go, the left-handed batter has age on his side. He can always go back to domestic cricket, be among runs and get back in form.