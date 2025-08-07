Shreyas Iyer To Replace Rishabh Pant For Asia Cup 2025 And West Indies Tests, Report Says

Shreyas Iyer will be returning to Team India T20I and Test as he has gone out of the picture in early 2024. The right-handed hitter last represented the team in a T20I against Australia, doing so in December; his last Test match was in February, against England.

IPL form boosts chances: Asia Cup The chances of Asia Cup improved with the form that Iyer has produced in the recent IPL.

IPL 2025, the 30-year-old batter had shown up with regular appearances and consistency even though he was brought in by Punjab Kings last year in the mega auction and was purchased at a price of 26.75 crores. His shape has made him to be a strong contender in being selected in the upcoming Asia cup and West Indies Tests.

Iyer is someone who will be required as part of his middle-order skills in all forms of the game both in terms of experience and skills. It is one thing that we had lacked back at home in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The selectors are well aware that Iyer is a good spinner bowling player and that will prove to be invaluable during the home season that will comprise four Tests against the West Indies and South Africa each.

A report in Times of India said that selectors will plan to recount Iyer when they gather this month to ratify the side set to tour the Asia Cup in the UAE and the worldwide test series at home.

Iyer and Test and T20I Experience adds more weight to the case

In 2017, Iyer made his T20I debut against New Zealand where he did not have a bat due to the rules in play. After that, he has so far appeared in 51 games in shortest format and accumulated 1104 runs, with including 8 half-century scores.

In November 2021, having made his Test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur. He made 105 runs in the first innings and he earned the player of the match award with figures of 65 runs in the following second innings.

Iyer has so far made 24 innings in which he has played 14 Test matches and made 811 runs. His experience and the capacity to play spin effectively is seen to be a resourceful asset in the forthcoming home series.

Shreyas Iyer emerged the Champions Trophy 2025 Top Scorer

Although Iyer was excluded of the T20I and Test teams late last year, he remained busy in the ODIs setup. He played an important part in the Champions Trophy held in India and was the top run-scorer of the event.

He has been performing regularly over the 50-over format and his good form during the IPL 2025 has revived hopes of his prowess. He is now viewed as a choice in organisations in both formats of the game (red and white balls) to provide stability in the middle order.

The West Indies Series will be Starting in Ahmedabad on 2nd October

India will face its first of two tests against the West Indies on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be the second Test to be played in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (October 10-14).

As the home season is to be comprised of spinners as well, Iyer, upon his recovery, may provide the Indian batting line up with the stability and experience that it requires in the middle order.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Showdown To Proceed As Scheduled In Asia Cup 2025, Report Says