Shubman Gill Smashes Sunil Gavaskar’s Record For Most Runs as Indian Captain

Shubman Gill just did something special in the fifth India vs England Test match at The Oval. The young India captain went past a record that stood strong for decades. He now has the most runs in a Test series by an Indian skipper.

Gill Goes Past Gavaskar’s 732-Run Test Captain Record

Gill needed only 11 runs before the match to break Sunil Gavaskar’s record. He got there by hitting Jamie Overton for a four on the last ball of the 21st over. That shot took him to 733* runs in the series and made him number one on the list.

Gavaskar had scored 732 runs as India captain in the 1978-79 home series vs West Indies. He did it in six matches. Gill has already gone past that in just five matches. His consistency across this England series has been remarkable.

Here’s the list of most runs in a Test series by an Indian captain:

Most Runs in a Test Series by Indian Captain:

Captain Matches Runs Opposition Year Venue Shubman Gill 5 733* England 2025 England Sunil Gavaskar 6 732 West Indies 1978-79 India Virat Kohli 5 655 England 2016 India Virat Kohli 3 610 Sri Lanka 2017 India Virat Kohli 5 593 England 2018 England

Shubman Gill Chasing Don Bradman’s All-Time Record

Gill’s 733* also puts him close to one of the biggest Test records of all time. Don Bradman scored 810 runs in the 1936-37 Ashes series. That’s the most runs by any captain in one Test series. Bradman made those runs in just nine innings.

Gill will need at least 89 more runs in the fifth Test to beat Bradman. It won’t be easy, but with the way Gill has batted all series, it’s not out of reach. That 88-year-old record might finally be under threat.

Here’s the full list of most runs in a Test series by any captain:

Most Runs in a Test Series by Captain:

Player Team Matches Runs Opposition Year Venue Don Bradman Australia 5 810 England 1936-37 Australia Graham Gooch England 3 752 India 1990 England Shubman Gill India 5 733* England 2025 England Sunil Gavaskar India 6 732 West Indies 1978-79 India David Gower England 6 732 Australia 1985 England Garry Sobers West Indies 5 722 England 1966 England

Gill Targets India vs England Series Record Next

Gill also has a chance to become the highest scorer ever in a Test series between India and England. Graham Gooch is at the top right now. He scored 752 runs against India in just three Tests during the 1990 series played in England.

Gill is just 19 runs behind Gooch’s mark. He’s also close to beating Joe Root’s 737 runs from the 2021-22 series. Gill’s form has been rock-solid throughout this tour. If he scores just 20 more runs, he’ll hold that record too.

Most Runs in an India-England Test Series:

Player Team Matches Runs Venue Year Graham Gooch England 3 752 England 1990 Joe Root England 5 737 England 2021-22 Shubman Gill India 5 733* England 2025 Yashasvi Jaiswal India 5 712 India 2024 Virat Kohli India 5 655 India 2016

Gill Inches Toward Highest Test Series Runs for India

Gill is now number two on the list of most runs scored in a single Test series for India. Only Sunil Gavaskar is ahead of him. Gavaskar had scored 774 runs in a four-match away series against West Indies in 1971. That record is still India’s highest in Tests.

Gill needs 42 more runs to beat that and become the top Indian run-scorer in a single Test series. With three or four innings still possible in the fifth Test, that target seems very achievable.

Most Runs in a Test Series for India:

Player Matches Runs Opposition Year Venue Sunil Gavaskar 4 774 West Indies 1971 West Indies Shubman Gill 5 733* England 2025 England Sunil Gavaskar 6 732 West Indies 1978-79 India Yashasvi Jaiswal 5 712 England 2024 India Virat Kohli 4 692 Australia 2014-15 Australia

ALSO READ: Ambati Rayudu Ranks MS Dhoni As Best Indian Captain, Check Where Virat Kohli Stands