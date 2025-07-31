Home > Sports > Shubman Gill Smashes Sunil Gavaskar’s Record For Most Runs as Indian Captain

Shubman Gill Smashes Sunil Gavaskar’s Record For Most Runs as Indian Captain

Shubman Gill has broken Sunil Gavaskar’s long-standing record for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. On Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval, Gill reached 733* runs in the series, overtaking Gavaskar’s 732 from 1978-79. Now, he eyes Don Bradman’s world record of 810.

Shubman Gill Smashes Sunil Gavaskar's Record For Most Runs as Indian Captain (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 31, 2025 19:37:00 IST

Shubman Gill just did something special in the fifth India vs England Test match at The Oval. The young India captain went past a record that stood strong for decades. He now has the most runs in a Test series by an Indian skipper.

Gill Goes Past Gavaskar’s 732-Run Test Captain Record

Gill needed only 11 runs before the match to break Sunil Gavaskar’s record. He got there by hitting Jamie Overton for a four on the last ball of the 21st over. That shot took him to 733* runs in the series and made him number one on the list.

Gavaskar had scored 732 runs as India captain in the 1978-79 home series vs West Indies. He did it in six matches. Gill has already gone past that in just five matches. His consistency across this England series has been remarkable.

Here’s the list of most runs in a Test series by an Indian captain:

Most Runs in a Test Series by Indian Captain:

CaptainMatchesRunsOppositionYearVenue
Shubman Gill5733*England2025England
Sunil Gavaskar6732West Indies1978-79India
Virat Kohli5655England2016India
Virat Kohli3610Sri Lanka2017India
Virat Kohli5593England2018England

Shubman Gill Chasing Don Bradman’s All-Time Record

Gill’s 733* also puts him close to one of the biggest Test records of all time. Don Bradman scored 810 runs in the 1936-37 Ashes series. That’s the most runs by any captain in one Test series. Bradman made those runs in just nine innings.

Gill will need at least 89 more runs in the fifth Test to beat Bradman. It won’t be easy, but with the way Gill has batted all series, it’s not out of reach. That 88-year-old record might finally be under threat.

Here’s the full list of most runs in a Test series by any captain:

Most Runs in a Test Series by Captain:

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsOppositionYearVenue
Don BradmanAustralia5810England1936-37Australia
Graham GoochEngland3752India1990England
Shubman GillIndia5733*England2025England
Sunil GavaskarIndia6732West Indies1978-79India
David GowerEngland6732Australia1985England
Garry SobersWest Indies5722England1966England

Gill Targets India vs England Series Record Next

Gill also has a chance to become the highest scorer ever in a Test series between India and England. Graham Gooch is at the top right now. He scored 752 runs against India in just three Tests during the 1990 series played in England.

Gill is just 19 runs behind Gooch’s mark. He’s also close to beating Joe Root’s 737 runs from the 2021-22 series. Gill’s form has been rock-solid throughout this tour. If he scores just 20 more runs, he’ll hold that record too.

Most Runs in an India-England Test Series:

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsVenueYear
Graham GoochEngland3752England1990
Joe RootEngland5737England2021-22
Shubman GillIndia5733*England2025
Yashasvi JaiswalIndia5712India2024
Virat KohliIndia5655India2016

Gill Inches Toward Highest Test Series Runs for India

Gill is now number two on the list of most runs scored in a single Test series for India. Only Sunil Gavaskar is ahead of him. Gavaskar had scored 774 runs in a four-match away series against West Indies in 1971. That record is still India’s highest in Tests.

Gill needs 42 more runs to beat that and become the top Indian run-scorer in a single Test series. With three or four innings still possible in the fifth Test, that target seems very achievable.

Most Runs in a Test Series for India:

PlayerMatchesRunsOppositionYearVenue
Sunil Gavaskar4774West Indies1971West Indies
Shubman Gill5733*England2025England
Sunil Gavaskar6732West Indies1978-79India
Yashasvi Jaiswal5712England2024India
Virat Kohli4692Australia2014-15Australia

