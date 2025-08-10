LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Aryna Sabalenka Storms Into Third Round With Commanding Win Over Vondrousova

Aryna Sabalenka powered past Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Cincinnati Open. After a tight first set, she dominated the second with aggressive play. Up next, she faces Emma Raducanu as she continues her strong title defense on North American hard courts.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 10, 2025 17:45:00 IST

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka launched her Cincinnati Open title defense in style, dispatching Wimbledon 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-1 in a strong statement of intent under the lights.

After a tightly contested opening set, Sabalenka raised her level significantly to dominate the second. The match began with both players trading powerful baseline rallies, but Sabalenka’s aggressive shot-making gradually tilted the momentum in her favor. She sealed the first set in 54 minutes with a blistering winner, then carried that confidence into the second set, racing to a 5-0 lead.

Power and Precision Under Pressure

Despite facing five break points, Sabalenka held firm in key moments, showcasing not only her power but also improved defensive composure. Vondrousova, known for her variety and tactical play, struggled to contain Sabalenka’s pace and depth as the match wore on.

Sabalenka Reflects on the Battle

“Marketa pushed me to the limit,” Sabalenka said in her post-match interview. “I had to fight for every point, but I’m happy with how I stayed aggressive and found my rhythm in the second set.”

The Belarusian, who is eyeing a strong finish to her 2025 season, appears to be in excellent form on the North American hard courts, a surface where she has historically thrived. Her serve, often a key indicator of her confidence was working well, and her forehand was particularly lethal in the closing stages.

Next Up: Raducanu Awaits

With the win, Sabalenka advances to the third round, where she will face Britain’s Emma Raducanu. Raducanu earlier cruised past Olga Danilovic in straight sets, setting up what promises to be a high-energy clash between two powerful hitters.

As the tournament heats up, Sabalenka’s commanding performance sends a clear message: she’s here to defend her crown—and do it with force.

Tags: tenniswimbledon

