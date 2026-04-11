SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a perfect start to Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 clash.

Abhishek Sharma scored 74 off 28. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Abhishek Sharma scored 74 off 28. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 11, 2026 16:44:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided Sunrisers Hyderabad an aggressive start against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 encounter  in Chandigarh. The two left-handed batters put 105/0 in just 6 overs. While Abhishek was unbeaten at 66 off 22, Head was at 31 off 15 when the Powerplay overs ended. The Sunrisers Hyderabad haven’t been in greatest of forms in this edition of the IPL 2026 and have just won one match in three games. Abhishek had scores of 0, 48 and 7 before this. 

The hosts got some breather after the break as Shashank Singh surprisingly removed both the players in a span of just three deliveries. He first got rid of Head when the score was 120. 


PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026: What the Captains Said?

“We’re going to bowl first. It’s a day game and obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and a fair idea. But other than that, that’s what we’ve been doing in the last couple of games. We’ve been thriving on that,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Ishan Kishan talked about leading the side. “It’s a big disadvantage for any team, Pat is a tremendous bowler. He gets on with an experience of his. But still, I feel we’ve got a young side, young bowlers today in the team. And hopefully, we’ll just try and execute the plans, which is the most important thing in T20 cricket. Yeah, there are two changes.”

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026: What Are the Playing XIs?

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact subs: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis

Also Read: IPL Betting Den Stormed | Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma battingAbhishek Sharma runsCricketCricket newsIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsipl 2026 schedulePBKS vs SRHpunjab kingsSunrisers HyderabadTravis HeadTravis Head battingTravis Head runs

RELATED News

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized

Exclusive: Ranjit Bajaj Outlines Roadmap for India’s FIFA World Cup Dream Through Team Building and Grassroots Investment: ‘One Ronaldo Can’t Make You Win The World Cup’

PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match For Free Online and On TV?

Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Final: Ayush Shetty vs Who? Opponent Breakdown And All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Veteran Actor Ranjeet Takes Fitness To Another Level, Trying Cable Chest Fly At 84- Watch Viral Video

India To Get F-35 Stealth Jets? High-Level India-US Talks Spark Buzz, Lockheed Martin Breaks Silence With Big Clarification

Dyson Launches HushJet Mini Cool Fan With Up to 6-Hour Battery Life: Check Expected India Price, Launch Timeline And Key Details

What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

Sofik Viral MMS Alert: Trying To Download ‘Season 2’ And ‘Season 3’ Of 19-Minute-34-Second Private Video? You Could Be In Serious Danger

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

War Of Words In Bengal: PM Modi Tears Into Mamata Govt At Murshidabad Rally Ahead Of West Bengal Elections, Calls TMC ‘Carbon Copy Of Left’

‘I Was There For A No Show’: Smita Prakash Calls Out Miranda House After Reaching As Chief Guest To Find Empty Hall, No Staff Present – Watch

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

QUICK LINKS