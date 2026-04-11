SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided Sunrisers Hyderabad an aggressive start against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 encounter in Chandigarh. The two left-handed batters put 105/0 in just 6 overs. While Abhishek was unbeaten at 66 off 22, Head was at 31 off 15 when the Powerplay overs ended. The Sunrisers Hyderabad haven’t been in greatest of forms in this edition of the IPL 2026 and have just won one match in three games. Abhishek had scores of 0, 48 and 7 before this.

The hosts got some breather after the break as Shashank Singh surprisingly removed both the players in a span of just three deliveries. He first got rid of Head when the score was 120.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD 105/0 IN THE POWERPLAY 🥶🔥 Abhishek Sharma 66*(22) 💀🏏

Travis Head 31*(15) 🚀 Absolute carnage… bowlers have no answer 😳#SRHvsPBKS #PBKSvsSRH pic.twitter.com/RrDkfv4dnC — Simple Boy (@MrMagnetick) April 11, 2026

Abhi Toh Klaseen Aur Kishan Bhi Aayengey ….😭😭😭#PBKSvsSRH pic.twitter.com/EeLrepy7Tx — ᏚᎻᏒᎬᎽᎪᏚ ⁹⁶ (@BRUCEWAYNE22) April 11, 2026

THE FIFTY CELEBRATION 🔥😤 Abhishek Sharma with some serious swag after that fifty 🏏 He’s in complete control right now 🚀#SRHvsPBKS #PBKSvsSRH

pic.twitter.com/74Hw0wXIaz — Simple Boy (@MrMagnetick) April 11, 2026

Arshdeep Singh today vs Abhishek Sharma 4, 4, Wd, 0, Wd, Wd, Wd, 6, 6, 0#PBKSvsSRHpic.twitter.com/csFiqgoJiE — Akul (𝑨𝑻10) (@Loyalsachfan10) April 11, 2026

105/0 SRH after 6 overs 🤝🧡

That’s how it’s done ✔️🤝#PBKSvsSRH — Dragon🐉🐲 (@Kishoredevaraa) April 11, 2026

100+ scores in Overs 1-6 in the IPL: • 125-SRH

• 107-SRH

• 105-SRH

• 105- KKR

• 100- CSK CSK was the first team to score 100 runs in the Powerplay.🥶 Btw, RCB is on this list too, only true cricket fans know that.😭😭#SRHvsPBKS #PBKSvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Y4ouOpcUJs — Aryan⁵⁶ (@MStark_56) April 11, 2026

100+ scores in Overs 1-6 in the IPL: • 125-SRH

• 107-SRH

• 105-SRH

• 105- KKR

• 100- CSK CSK was the first team to score 100 runs in the Powerplay.🥶 Btw, RCB is on this list too, only true cricket fans know that.😭😭#SRHvsPBKS #PBKSvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Y4ouOpcUJs — Aryan⁵⁶ (@MStark_56) April 11, 2026

Lost 4 tosses in a row, Ishan bro don’t even go for toss anymore, just let the opponent choose what they want 😭 pic.twitter.com/fpVZspT2YB — SRHolic (@DexMawa) April 11, 2026

105 runs in powerplay 🔥 That’s SRH for you 🧡#PBKSvsSRH pic.twitter.com/cZIkygENG5 — Ajay Varma (@AjayVarmaaa) April 11, 2026

Dhokha taan apne hi dende ne… 🥲 Abhishek paaji, aaram naal pic.twitter.com/UqoBAZjONa — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 11, 2026





PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026: What the Captains Said?

“We’re going to bowl first. It’s a day game and obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and a fair idea. But other than that, that’s what we’ve been doing in the last couple of games. We’ve been thriving on that,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Ishan Kishan talked about leading the side. “It’s a big disadvantage for any team, Pat is a tremendous bowler. He gets on with an experience of his. But still, I feel we’ve got a young side, young bowlers today in the team. And hopefully, we’ll just try and execute the plans, which is the most important thing in T20 cricket. Yeah, there are two changes.”

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026: What Are the Playing XIs?

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact subs: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis

Also Read: IPL Betting Den Stormed | Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized

