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Home > Sports News > IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized

IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized

The Crime Branch has arrested five accused after raiding an IPL cricket betting den operating from a flat in View Residency, Manish Nagar, Beltarodi.

IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: X)
IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 11, 2026 15:17:27 IST

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IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized

In a massive turn of events, the Crime Branch has arrested five accused after raiding an IPL cricket betting den operating from a flat in View Residency, Manish Nagar, Beltarodi, as per reports. The men who have been arrested have been identified as Suraj Umesh Roy (26), resident of Shastri Ward, Pandharkawada, District Yavatmal; Sagar Dhanraj Shivhare (35), resident of Take-off City, Bahadura, Hudkeshwar, Nagpur; Jitendra Shankarrao Khante (30), resident of Shakti Mata Nagar, Kharbi, Nagpur; Sumit Subhash Roy (34), resident of Parvati Nagar, Ajni, Nagpur; and Vicky Ganesh Jaiswal (37), resident of Shyam Dham Society, Manish Nagar, Beltarodi, Nagpur.

Sujoy is the mastermind of the racker according to the police. He had rented a flat in View Residency and was running the betting operations from there.

After the officials from Crime Brach Unit 3 had been tracking the racket, the exact location was finally traced during the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. The raid was subsequently carried out and all the five accused were caught on the spot. 

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The Police has seized valuables worth Rs 11.84 lakh, including a tablet, 10 mobile phones, one car, and a two-wheeler. Sources said the accused were connected with bookies in Nagpur, Yavatmal, and Amravati and were running a wider betting network. 

The Crime Branch officials had earlier raided a betting den in Hingna and arrested Lomesh, Amjad, Badal and Wadhwani.

When Did the IPL 2026 Start?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 began on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match. With 16 matches already done, Rajasthan Royals are sitting at the top of the table after defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday in Guwahati to continue their winning run. 

Who Are The Players Who Have Made Headlines So Far?

15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a stunning knock of 78 off just 26 balls for Rajasthan Royals during a 202-run chase. He also shared a blazing 108-run stand off 37 balls for the second wicket with Dhruv Jurel, who scored a brilliant 81. Their performances have pushed them into the top three of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings.

Sooryavanshi now leads the chart with 200 runs in four matches, followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal (183 runs) in second place and Jurel (176 runs) in third.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captain Rajat Patidar scored 63, while Virat Kohli made 32 off 16 and Devdutt Padikkal added 14. With 142, 129 and 125 runs respectively, they are placed 7th, 8th and 9th on the run-scorers list.

With the ball, Ravi Bishnoi picked up 2/32 in four overs and continues to lead the Purple Cap race with 9 wickets in four matches. Jofra Archer also took two wickets and now has five wickets, placing him fifth on the list.

Meanwhile, Nandre Burger went wicketless and slipped to seventh in the Purple Cap standings.

Looking ahead, Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on Saturday afternoon, while Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in the evening clash in Chennai.

Also Read: RCB vs RR, IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli Imitates Fellow RCB Player in Playful Training Session | WATCH

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IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized

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IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized
IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized
IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized
IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized

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