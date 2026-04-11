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Home > Sports News > RCB vs RR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Imitates Fellow RCB Player in Playful Training Session | WATCH

RCB vs RR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Imitates Fellow RCB Player in Playful Training Session | WATCH

Known for his fierce, competitive fire that often intimidates opponents, this side of “King Kohli" is a refreshing reminder of the charisma that makes him a global icon.

Virat Kohli ahead of RR match. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Virat Kohli ahead of RR match. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 11, 2026 14:15:34 IST

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RCB vs RR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Imitates Fellow RCB Player in Playful Training Session | WATCH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals, their first in IPL 2026 in Guwahati on Friday. But ahead of the game against the Royals, Virat Kohli was spotted in a playful mood. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman turned the pitch into a stage, breaking into a playful “Naagin dance” that has since set social media on fire. Kohli once again started off the innings in a brisk manner before getting cleaned up for 32 off 16 by Ravi Bishnoi. 

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

With RR chasing 202 runs, RR were led by a blazing 78 off 26 balls from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and an unbeaten 81 from Dhruv Jurel. Notably, both the batters unleashed an assault on RCB bowlers as RR stood 97/1 in just 6 overs.

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RCB captain Rajat Patidar said RR’s batting, especially Vaibhav Sooryavnashi’s impact, made the difference in the match.

“The way their batters, especially Vaibhav, batted in the powerplay, I think that made a huge difference,” he said while speaking at the post-match presentation.

Patidar also highlighted how RCB, despite early troubles in their batting innings, managed to post 201/8 in 20 overs. He also acknowledged that there are a bunch of learnings for the team from this defeat.

“I think the way we started in the powerplay, the initial wickets, and from there, 202, I think that’s a positive sign for us. I think there are a lot of learnings from this game,” he said.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 201/8 after a strong recovery from a poor start against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

RCB were reduced to 62/4 and later 94/6 despite early wickets from Jofra Archer and a brief start from Virat Kohli. Captain Rajat Patidar anchored the innings with a 63 off 40 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer’s unbeaten 29 off 15 provided a late boost as RCB crossed 200.

However, Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, extending their unbeaten run to four straight wins while handing RCB their first loss of the season.

Chasing 202, RR’s Sooryavanshi and Jurel combined for a 108-run stand, setting up a dominant chase, with Ravindra Jadeja also contributing an unbeaten 24 as RR reached the target in 18 overs.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: IPL vs PSL | ‘More Movie Than Cricket…’, Former RCB Star Batter ‘Shocking’ Statement Over Indian Premier League Goes Viral | Video

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RCB vs RR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Imitates Fellow RCB Player in Playful Training Session | WATCH
RCB vs RR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Imitates Fellow RCB Player in Playful Training Session | WATCH
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