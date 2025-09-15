Stasya Pandya selected to represent India at FEI Children's Classic 2025 Finals
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 14:37:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Mumbai’s 13-year-old equestrian talent, Stasya Pandya, has earned the honour of representing India at the prestigious FEI Children’s Classic Finals – Silver Tour, as per a release from the Equestrian Federation.

At the two-round selection trial challenge, held from September 11 to 14, 2025, at The Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru, Stasya impressed with a clear first round and clocked 43.63 seconds in the jump-off, finishing second among 18 entries. Riding her horse Cougar Des Fees, she skillfully navigated a challenging course of 13 obstacles at a height of 110 cm.

With this stellar performance, Stasya now holds the No. 1 national ranking in the Silver Tour (Overall), standing out as the only rider with zero penalties across all four rounds.

The FEI (Federation Equestre Internationale) Children’s Classic is an annual international show jumping series for riders aged 12-14. It provides a global platform for young equestrians to showcase their talent, competing on standardized courses from their home countries before advancing to the global finals, which are contested on borrowed horses. The series–comprising Gold, Silver, and Bronze tours–helps nurture future champions by offering equal opportunities across nations.

Sharing her excitement, Stasya said, “It was an amazing experience competing with the top riders in my age category across the country. I am extremely happy to get the opportunity to represent my country and to rank number one in the Silver Tour. I would like to thank my entire support system, starting with my coach Bobin Tshering for his unwavering belief in me, the grooms who take care of my horse, The Amateur Riders Club, Mumbai for providing me with world-class infrastructure and training support, my school Billabong High International School, Malad for giving me the flexibility to pursue my dream, and of course, my parents for their patience and encouragement,” as quoted from a release by Equestrian Federation.

Her selection not only highlights her dedication and talent but also marks a proud moment for Indian equestrian sport. As she prepares for the FEI Children’s Classic Finals, Stasya carries the hopes of the nation with her. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS