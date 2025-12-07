‘Stay In Your Domain’: Gautam Gambhir Blasts THIS IPL Owner Over Call For Split Coaching After Test Series Loss

After India’s commanding 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir took the opportunity at the post-match press conference to retaliate sharply against the skeptics of his coaching period, especially after the 0-2 Test series disaster preceding it.

One of his criticisms was addressed to an unnamed IPL franchise owner who had been vocal about his support for ‘split coaching’ availing distinct coaches for red-ball and white-ball formats after the Test defeats.

Gambhir pointed out that such unsolicited advice was a clear instance of people “going out of their domain” and that these people had “no right” to interfere with the decisions of the team management.

The coach seemed to be hurt by the extensive scrutiny that followed India’s first home Test series loss to the Proteas in over two decades, which was marked by a record 408-run defeat.







The Domain Delimitations Controversy

Gambhir’s main point is based on the principle of professional boundaries. He insisted that the whole cricket fraternity, especially the people who are not directly involved in the national team’s strategy, should not be making comments on technical and structural issues like split coaching. This remark is a direct confrontation to the IPL owner’s suggestion that was made on social media, treating the suggestion as an unwelcome intrusion into the coaching and selection areas.

At the same time, he was also supporting the Test results and brought up one important detail that seemed to be ignored. He said that India lost the first Test, where they lost by just 30 runs, without the captain and in-form red-ball batter Shubman Gill, who hurt his neck and could not bat in either innings. Gambhir said that this was a huge setback for a team that is already going through a transition in the Test format.

Red-Ball Transition and White-Ball Success

The Test record has been a subject of controversy, but Gambhir was fast to remind the critics of his great success in the shorter formats. India under his leadership had just won the ICC Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, thus revealing a robust white-ball form.

He contended that the Test team, which had already undergone some changes after the retirement of key players and was facing the best opposition in the world, was in such a situation that Immediate, consistent results over so-called easy oppositions would thus be more really challenging to achieve.

The demand for ‘split coaching’ virtually implies a lack of confidence in his capability to handle both formats at the same time, a feeling he strongly denied by emphasizing the need for patience and concentrating on the facts of the case like the absence of injured players. The coach’s strong response has marked a significant turning point in the public argument over the future coaching setup of the Indian cricket team.

Also Read: ‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH