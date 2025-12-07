LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH

‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH

India’s 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa came with a viral post-match moment between Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep teased Kohli about missing another century, prompting Kohli’s witty “dew” counter. Their banter showcased the team’s chemistry and highlighted the tough match conditions.

Kohli’s Savage Reply to Arshdeep Turns Post-Match Banter Into Viral Gold (Pc: Instagram)
Kohli’s Savage Reply to Arshdeep Turns Post-Match Banter Into Viral Gold (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 7, 2025 00:34:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH

The victory of India in the ODI series against South Africa (2-1) was celebrated, but very soon a light-hearted moment between Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh caught the fans’ attention.

The series was won with the third match held in Visakhapatnam where the team India successfully defended a total against the very skilled Proteas and the friendly interaction gave the audience a nice view of the players’ friendship in the locker room.

In the video shared after the match, Arshdeep Singh, on a lighter note, asked Kohli, “Paaji, run kam rehgaye, century aaj pakki thi waise” (Brother, the target was too low, otherwise a century was certain today). This was about Kohli’s quick-fire 65 in the chase, which came after two consecutive centuries earlier in the series.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

Arshdeep’s Witty Bait

The comment made by the left-arm fast bowler alluded to Kohli’s splendid performance, which, besides hitting a hundred in the second ODI, was also the cause of India’s defeat in that game considered high-scoring.

It was a chance for the seasoned batsman’s timeless wit. Kohli, who is unmatched in timing when it comes to funny replies, gave a sarcastic remark that very quickly went viral and added a light-hearted ending to a very closely fought series. His response shifted focus from his batting genius to the bowlers’ hard times.

Kohli’s Dew-Drop Counter

Kohli’s first and funny reaction to Arshdeep was: “Toss jeet gaye, nahi toh teri bhi pakki thi dew mein!” (One hundred thank yous to the luck of the toss, or even the dew would have made you conceding a century!). 

This statement described the tough conditions of the night match perfectly, where not just the bowlers but also the heavy dew made gripping the ball almost impossible, a factor that was highly significant in the series, especially in the second ODI where India set a huge target of 359 and still lost.  

The conversation between the two players alone was enough to give an insight into the trials of playing with lights on and at the same time to show the true respect and relaxed relations between the senior player and the junior pacer. The combination of greatness on the field and humor off it made the 2-1 series victory unforgettable.

Also Read: India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 12:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhODI series 2-1virat kohli’

RELATED News

India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Blistering Hundred Helps India Thrash South Africa In 3rd ODI And Clinch Series 2-1

Virat Kohli’s No-Look Six Against South Africa During 3rd ODI Stuns Quinton De Kock, Corbin Bosch | WATCH

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider

Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin, Virat Kohli & Dravid Elite Club, Becomes 4th Indian to Cross 20,000 International Runs

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Twist: After Ekta Kapoor Signs Tanya Mittal, Salman Khan Announces New Project With Gaurav Khanna: ‘I Truly Admire Him’

Katy Perry Drops Bombshell As She Goes Instagram Official With Justin Trudeau, Shares Intimate Moments From Japan

‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

What Is FDTL? A Deep Dive Into The Pilot Fatigue Rules Behind IndiGo’s Flight Chaos- Explained

Baba Vanga Warns Of Devastating Global Events In 2026-From Natural Disasters To AI Takeover

Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin, Virat Kohli & Dravid Elite Club, Becomes 4th Indian to Cross 20,000 International Runs

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Erupts Again: 5 Dead, Dozens Injured, Both Sides Blame Each Other For Escalation

Nano Banana 3D Caricature Trend: Create Your Own 3D Caricature By Following These Simple Steps

‘Maligning Hindu Way Of Life’: PM Modi Rejects ‘Hindu Rate Of Growth’ Label, Sets 10-Year Deadline To End Colonial Mindset

Planning To Buy An Automatic Hatchback In Budget, Here Are 6 Automatic Hatchback Cars Under Just 12 Lakhs

‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH
‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH
‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH
‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH

QUICK LINKS