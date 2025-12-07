‘Toss Jeet Gaye Varna…’: Virat Kohli’s Sharp Quip At Arshdeep Singh As He Gets Impressed After ‘Century Pe Century’, Clip Breaks The Internet, WATCH

The victory of India in the ODI series against South Africa (2-1) was celebrated, but very soon a light-hearted moment between Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh caught the fans’ attention.

The series was won with the third match held in Visakhapatnam where the team India successfully defended a total against the very skilled Proteas and the friendly interaction gave the audience a nice view of the players’ friendship in the locker room.

In the video shared after the match, Arshdeep Singh, on a lighter note, asked Kohli, “Paaji, run kam rehgaye, century aaj pakki thi waise” (Brother, the target was too low, otherwise a century was certain today). This was about Kohli’s quick-fire 65 in the chase, which came after two consecutive centuries earlier in the series.

Arshdeep’s Witty Bait

The comment made by the left-arm fast bowler alluded to Kohli’s splendid performance, which, besides hitting a hundred in the second ODI, was also the cause of India’s defeat in that game considered high-scoring.

It was a chance for the seasoned batsman’s timeless wit. Kohli, who is unmatched in timing when it comes to funny replies, gave a sarcastic remark that very quickly went viral and added a light-hearted ending to a very closely fought series. His response shifted focus from his batting genius to the bowlers’ hard times.

Kohli’s Dew-Drop Counter

Kohli’s first and funny reaction to Arshdeep was: “Toss jeet gaye, nahi toh teri bhi pakki thi dew mein!” (One hundred thank yous to the luck of the toss, or even the dew would have made you conceding a century!).

This statement described the tough conditions of the night match perfectly, where not just the bowlers but also the heavy dew made gripping the ball almost impossible, a factor that was highly significant in the series, especially in the second ODI where India set a huge target of 359 and still lost.

The conversation between the two players alone was enough to give an insight into the trials of playing with lights on and at the same time to show the true respect and relaxed relations between the senior player and the junior pacer. The combination of greatness on the field and humor off it made the 2-1 series victory unforgettable.

