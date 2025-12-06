India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet

It was indeed in Visakhapatnam during the high-stakes ODI series decider that India’s bowlers produced a remarkable choke on the South African batters whose run scoring was so free flowing. The match’s viral moment was not a blazing yorker, nor a classy boundary, but it was a funny, on-field ‘slow dance.’

When Kuldeep Yadav ended his excellent performance with taking four wickets, which led to the South African batting tumbling down to 270 all out, the already thrilled Virat Kohli dashed to the bowler.

After taking hold of Kuldeep’s hand, the former captain embraced him as if he was the most important person in the world which in an instant turned to a mock waltz, making the spectators and internet users ecstatic.







The unplanned friendship portrayed the blissful release of an Indian team that had fought back after a mowing century from Quinton de Kock had almost taken the match away.

Kuldeep’s Game-Changing Figures

One of the principal reasons for so few runs scored by South Africa was the outstanding performance of Kuldeep Yadav, who took 4 wickets for 41 runs in his 10 overs. The Indian spinner dismissed Dewald Brevis and the all-rounder Marco Jansen, the two being the top scorers in the innings, and then he got hold of the remaining batsmen after South Africa had very easily got to 199/4.

The Indian batsmen could manage to score only 249 runs, which was very much possible at one point in the innings. This also benefitted Prasidh Krishna who earlier on had a four-wicket haul (4/66) which made it impossible for the batters to hit a score of 300, a target that had seemed almost easy at one point during the innings.

The ball bowled by Kuldeep, which had drift and subtle spin, looked impossible to play on the Vizag wicket, thus revealing the wrist spinner in his superb form.

Kohli’s Unfiltered Joy

The celebration that came after one of Kuldeep’s late breakthroughs was a great illustration of the team’s togetherness. Kohli, usually the one to show intensity on the field, let it out with a pure and unreserved excitement for his fellow player.

Moreover, this popular ‘Vizag Waltz’ was much more than a mere celebratory movement; it was a clear indication of the fresh, spirited, and lively atmosphere in the Indian dressing room.

This event highlighted the entire team spirit of the day when a star player with such infectious joy would celebrate a performance-defining spell from a teammate, thus providing the perfect symbolic closing of the bowling innings.

