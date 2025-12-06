LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet

India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet

Kuldeep Yadav’s brilliant 4/41 triggered South Africa’s collapse in the Vizag ODI decider after a threatening start. Virat Kohli’s joyful ‘slow dance’ celebration with Kuldeep went viral, symbolising India’s renewed spirit as bowlers staged a strong comeback to defend 249 in a tense contest.

Virat Kohli’s ‘slow dance’ with Kuldeep Yadav steals spotlight (Pc: X)
Virat Kohli’s ‘slow dance’ with Kuldeep Yadav steals spotlight (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 6, 2025 22:50:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet

It was indeed in Visakhapatnam during the high-stakes ODI series decider that India’s bowlers produced a remarkable choke on the South African batters whose run scoring was so free flowing. The match’s viral moment was not a blazing yorker, nor a classy boundary, but it was a funny, on-field ‘slow dance.’

When Kuldeep Yadav ended his excellent performance with taking four wickets, which led to the South African batting tumbling down to 270 all out, the already thrilled Virat Kohli dashed to the bowler.

After taking hold of Kuldeep’s hand, the former captain embraced him as if he was the most important person in the world which in an instant turned to a mock waltz, making the spectators and internet users ecstatic.



The unplanned friendship portrayed the blissful release of an Indian team that had fought back after a mowing century from Quinton de Kock had almost taken the match away.

Kuldeep’s Game-Changing Figures

One of the principal reasons for so few runs scored by South Africa was the outstanding performance of Kuldeep Yadav, who took 4 wickets for 41 runs in his 10 overs. The Indian spinner dismissed Dewald Brevis and the all-rounder Marco Jansen, the two being the top scorers in the innings, and then he got hold of the remaining batsmen after South Africa had very easily got to 199/4.

The Indian batsmen could manage to score only 249 runs, which was very much possible at one point in the innings. This also benefitted Prasidh Krishna who earlier on had a four-wicket haul (4/66) which made it impossible for the batters to hit a score of 300, a target that had seemed almost easy at one point during the innings. 

The ball bowled by Kuldeep, which had drift and subtle spin, looked impossible to play on the Vizag wicket, thus revealing the wrist spinner in his superb form.

Kohli’s Unfiltered Joy

The celebration that came after one of Kuldeep’s late breakthroughs was a great illustration of the team’s togetherness. Kohli, usually the one to show intensity on the field, let it out with a pure and unreserved excitement for his fellow player.

Moreover, this popular ‘Vizag Waltz’ was much more than a mere celebratory movement; it was a clear indication of the fresh, spirited, and lively atmosphere in the Indian dressing room. 

This event highlighted the entire team spirit of the day when a star player with such infectious joy would celebrate a performance-defining spell from a teammate, thus providing the perfect symbolic closing of the bowling innings.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin, Virat Kohli & Dravid Elite Club, Becomes 4th Indian to Cross 20,000 International Runs

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 10:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kuldeep yadavvirat kohli’Vizag ODI

RELATED News

Virat Kohli’s No-Look Six Against South Africa During 3rd ODI Stuns Quinton De Kock, Corbin Bosch | WATCH

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider

Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin, Virat Kohli & Dravid Elite Club, Becomes 4th Indian to Cross 20,000 International Runs

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana Explodes In Joy; Hugs Rishabh Pant After KL Rahul Finally Wins A Toss

IPL 2026 Auction: Updated Remaining Purse Balance For All 10 Teams Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Bidding

LATEST NEWS

India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet

Katy Perry Drops Bombshell As She Goes Instagram Official With Justin Trudeau, Shares Intimate Moments From Japan

‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

What Is FDTL? A Deep Dive Into The Pilot Fatigue Rules Behind IndiGo’s Flight Chaos- Explained

Baba Vanga Warns Of Devastating Global Events In 2026-From Natural Disasters To AI Takeover

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Erupts Again: 5 Dead, Dozens Injured, Both Sides Blame Each Other For Escalation

Nano Banana 3D Caricature Trend: Create Your Own 3D Caricature By Following These Simple Steps

‘Maligning Hindu Way Of Life’: PM Modi Rejects ‘Hindu Rate Of Growth’ Label, Sets 10-Year Deadline To End Colonial Mindset

Planning To Buy An Automatic Hatchback In Budget, Here Are 6 Automatic Hatchback Cars Under Just 12 Lakhs

‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850

India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet
India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet
India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet
India Hammers South Africa, Virat Kohli’s Playful ‘Slow Dance’ With Kuldeep Yadav Breaks The Internet

QUICK LINKS