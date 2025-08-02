SummerSlam Surprise: Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Team Up Shocks Fans

In an open interview with WrestlingNews.co over SummerSlam weekend, Charlotte Flair talked about her surprised collaboration with Alexa Bliss and what she referred to as a whirlwind partnership. Flair admits she did not expect her bingo card for 2025 to include “allies of convenience” with Bliss, but Flair was also excited about their extensive history together and how they can have fun without losing their identities. “Neither character takes away from the other… it works.”

The collab no one expected

Flair and Bliss recently teamed up as a tag team, after Bliss had earned Flair’s trust over time, and Flair was lured into teaming up with Bliss while initially resisting. Flair and Bliss have had a long history in WWE and NXT, and when they were put together again, they ran with it. The chemistry became evident when they both performed in the historic Fatal 4 Way at Evolution, both girls impressed even though neither of them won the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Flair also opened up about her adventure with the “Unreal” documentary through vulnerability and how exposing her emotional scars helped her feel real and stronger in the ring, “It’s the imperfections that make us special,” she stated.

Balancing life with motherhood

Bliss talked about living life on and off the screen as a mother and performer heading back to a major storyline. Bliss said that Flair was instrumental in supporting her when she transitioned to NXT and that this partnership lets the audience see both women being silly and relatable. Bliss mentioned that their relationship may remain professional even if they happen to win tag gold at SummerSlam. They will take on Judgment Day’s Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez on Saturday 2nd August at MetLife Stadium, and this match is streaming live on Peacock and WWE Network.

This unlikely pair signals a stark change in both of their careers, Bliss trying to navigate motherhood and WWE’s big occasion, and Flair enabling a rare face turn built around genuine vulnerability. Whether they win tag gold or take issue later on; their ride will be fascinating.

