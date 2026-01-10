Sunil Gavaskar Fulfills ‘Jamming’ Promise, Surprises Jemimah Rodrigues With Bat-Shaped Guitar After World Cup Win | Watch VIRAL Video

World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues continues to script memorable moments in Indian cricket, both on and off the field. After her match-winning century in the 2025 Women’s World Cup semifinal, the Indian batter recently shared a heartwarming moment with cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who fulfilled a special promise made during the tournament.

Sunil Gavaskar Keeps His Promise

Following that iconic performance, Sunil Gavaskar had made a light-hearted commitment to Rodrigues, promising a musical “jamming” session if India went on to win the World Cup. After India lifted the trophy, the former India captain delivered on his word ahead of the Women’s Premier League season.

In a video that has since gone viral, Gavaskar surprised Rodrigues with a custom bat-shaped guitar, symbolising her love for both cricket and music. The clip captured a joyful sing-along moment between the two, blending nostalgia with the exuberance of modern Indian cricket.

World Cup Heroics That Sealed History

Rodrigues produced one of the greatest knocks in Indian women’s cricket history with an unbeaten 127 against Australia in the World Cup semifinal. Chasing a daunting target of 339, she held her nerve under pressure and guided India to a historic victory, securing a place in the final on home soil. The innings is now widely celebrated for its composure, aggression, and match awareness.

New Chapter As WPL Captain

Fresh from World Cup glory, Rodrigues now steps into a leadership role in the Women’s Premier League, taking over key captaincy responsibilities at the Delhi Capitals. She succeeds Australian great Meg Lanning and faces her first major test in a high-profile opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

