Home > Sports > SRH Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Pat Cummins to Travis Head

SRH Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Pat Cummins to Travis Head

SRH likely to retain Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma while releasing Heinrich Klaasen ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 6, 2025 14:25:22 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have a well-defined plan ready for IPL 2026 mini-auction that will mainly involve retaining a powerful core and, on the other hand, getting the funds needed for the rebuilding process. The early signs show that the franchise may keep Pat Cummins to lead the side and Travis Head to be the first-order anchor. However, SRH is likely to let go of Heinrich Klaasen, who was their costliest retention at ₹23 crore, despite him having scored runs consistently ever since 2023. The primary objective of this step is to make their auction budget big enough to draft a more even squad, where special consideration is given to improving the pace bowling as well as the batting in the middle order.

 

Possible Retentions and Releases

Cummins and Head are not the only ones, but Abhishek Sharma is also forecast to be one of the major Indian players retained. The SRH management may be choosing to get rid of a few under-performing domestic and foreign players in order to keep their financial flexibility. There are indications that the team might even try to buy Klaasen back at a lower price if the auction conditions permit.

 

SRH’s Roadmap for IPL 2026

SRH, which ended up finishing sixth after a mixed IPL 2025 campaign, no, the franchise is emphasizing balance over big names. IPL 2026 mini auction is to be held in mid-December 2025, and SRH’s attention is aimed at the creation of a strong, versatile team that can pose a more serious challenge for the title next season.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 2:21 PM IST
