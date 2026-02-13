T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

Zimbabwe scripted history as they defeated Australia in the T20 World Cup match by 23 runs in Colombo. Blessing Muzarabani played a key role in Zimbabwe’s win as he bagged a four-wicket haul for just 17 runs in 4 overs while scalped three for 23 runs in 3.3 overs.

While it was Zimbabwe’s historic win that made headlines, the social media users took a sly dig at Pakistan batter Babar Azam.

Babar Azam dominates the team which dominates Australia. Such a legend — Manish Kumar🇮🇳 (@batman_ishh) February 13, 2026

Babar Azam to Australia pic.twitter.com/RKulNHnWIh — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) February 13, 2026

Babar Azam watched Zimbabwe’s performance.🤣 pic.twitter.com/uegewRscWG — Miss Riya ✨ (@rudemiss18) February 13, 2026

Zimbabwe defeated Australia. Babar Azam should be dropped from India game. Ye sab uski ghalti hai. — Despresso (@Dead_espresso) February 13, 2026

Today most happiest person along with Zimbabwe is Babar Azam.. Australia aap Zimbabar se kuch nahi sikh paye BBL me .. Steve Smith aa raha hai ab isase tips leke don’t Upset…#ausvszim pic.twitter.com/x5PLNeGiHA — Sachin (@Hitmanhit4de) February 13, 2026

Zimbabwe vs Australia

Zimbabwe bundled out Australia for 146 while defending a target of 170. Zimbabwe had earlier put 169/2 in 20 overs. Brian Benett remained unbeaten at 64 off 56. Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 35 off 21 while Ryan Burl got 35 off 30. Later, captain Sikandar Raza chipped in with a quick-fire 25* off 13.

The Zimbabwe bowlers didn’t let the Australian batting unit take the upper hand as they picked early wickets to reduced them to 29/4. Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw tried to steady the ship but the ever increasing required rate put them under pressure as well. Maxwell only managed 31 off 32 while Renshaw top-scored with 65 off 44.

