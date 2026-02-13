T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

Zimbabwe scripted history in Colombo after beating Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture on Friday.

Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 13, 2026 16:55:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

Zimbabwe scripted history as they defeated Australia in the T20 World Cup match by 23 runs in Colombo. Blessing Muzarabani played a key role in Zimbabwe’s win as he bagged a four-wicket haul for just 17 runs in 4 overs while scalped three for 23 runs in 3.3 overs. 

While it was Zimbabwe’s historic win that made headlines, the social media users took a sly dig at Pakistan batter Babar Azam. 

Zimbabwe vs Australia

Zimbabwe bundled out Australia for 146 while defending a target of 170. Zimbabwe had earlier put 169/2 in 20 overs. Brian Benett remained unbeaten at 64 off 56. Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 35 off 21 while Ryan Burl got 35 off 30. Later, captain Sikandar Raza chipped in with a quick-fire 25* off 13. 

The Zimbabwe bowlers didn’t let the Australian batting unit take the upper hand as they picked early wickets to reduced them to 29/4. Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw tried to steady the ship but the ever increasing required rate put them under pressure as well. Maxwell only managed 31 off 32 while Renshaw top-scored with 65 off 44. 

Also Read: AUS vs ZIM | Zimbabwe Shock Australia In Historic Colombo Upset, Fans Celebrate ‘Underdog Moment’ on Social Media

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 4:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AUS vs ZIMAustralia vs Zimbabwebabar azamBabar Azam battingt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

‘Look At My Biceps, Look At Yours’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Banter With Kevin Pietersen Goes Viral on Social Media | WATCH Video

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah vs Farhan, Shaheen vs Surya — 3 Key Battles That Could Decide India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo

AUS vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Shock Australia In Historic Colombo Upset, Fans Celebrate ‘Underdog Moment’ on Social Media

Pakistan’s Double Standards Exposed: Massive Anti-India Rhetoric In Cricket, But Leaves Hockey Players Stranded On Australian Roads

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Seen For First Time Post Hospitalisation, Shares Funny Moment With Arshdeep Singh | Watch Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

IGNOU BEd 2026 Registration: Eligibility, Dates And Direct Apply Link Here

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

Happy Valentine’s Day 2026: Heartfelt Wishes, Romantic Messages, Sweet Greetings And Quotes To Melt Your Loved One’s Heart

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, NASA Launch Crew-12 To ISS For Valentine’s Day Docking After Crew-11’s Early Return To Earth-Check Mission And Astronaut Details

Bhopal Horror: Minor Girl Raped In Four Different Moving Cars, Accused Filmed The Act, Blackmailed Her Into Silence

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: Notification For Over 40,000 Vacancies

NSE Milestone: 25 Crore Trading Accounts Highlight Rising Household Confidence as Indian Stock Market Keeps Investors Engaged

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia
T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia
T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia
T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

QUICK LINKS