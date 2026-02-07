PAK vs NED | Babar Azam Trolled After Pakistan’s Nervy Win Over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026, Fans Shame Former Pak Captain For Another Batting Failure

Babar Azam put up another disappointing performance with the bat against Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture in Colombo after he got dismissed for 15 off 18 during the side’s 148-run chase. Pakistan struggled during the chase but eventually went over the line, courtesy Faheem Ashraf’s heroics in the penultimate over. Babar was caught in the deep by Kyle Klein off van der Merwe while trying to accelerate.

The right-handed batter has faced some heat for his batting performance on social media.

Just listened to the Hindi commentary box breaking down Pakistan’s epic collapse—all thanks to Babar Azam? 😲 Before he walked in, Pak’s run rate was cruising at ~8.50. Then boom—momentum killed by his slow grind, leaving the team in total chaos! #PAKvNED — Usáma Ali (@Ualiwrites) February 7, 2026







Babar Azam is a world-class player, but over the past few years, he hasn’t been delivering the kind of performances that the team and the fans expect. What exactly has gone wrong with Babar—has anyone asked? Babar Azam is a senior player, and it’s his responsibility to help the… pic.twitter.com/8s07d1v7vp — H.A.R NEWS (@Eagle786110) February 7, 2026







If any Team wants to win Against Pakistan. Just do One thing don’t get Babar Azam out, Deliberately Drop his catches and let him play the Entire Match 😭 pic.twitter.com/uSAD3s93HQ — Amstro (@kendrickgooner) February 7, 2026







The pressure is back on Pakistan! 😮‍💨 Babar Azam is caught as half of the side is back into the hut! Will Netherlands pull off an upset here? 🤔 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #PAKvNED | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/GKcXaJHm9F pic.twitter.com/PK1NOGXYju — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 7, 2026







Babar Azam is not a T20 player. Legacy shouldn’t decide one’s place on the squad. T20 World Cup. — Instant Info (@InstantInfo07) February 7, 2026







If Pak genuinely want to have a chance at the World Cup, Hesson & Agha need to be little more courageous and drop Babar Azam!

This T20 liability should never ever play a T20i again#CricketTwitter #ICCT20WC #PAKvsNETH — Cric-Updates (@GuessWh98609542) February 7, 2026







Babar Azam really needs a strong batting coach. He is no longer the best, even at what he used to do. Criticism and PR defence have got the best of him. It’s an unbelievable downfall. — Daniyal Ali (@Daaaniyal) February 7, 2026







Babar Azam could have saved the game for the Netherlands. He should not have been out. That was the turning point. #PAKvNED #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/uAuWKIFyAE — .ekram (@IamMaqsood) February 7, 2026







Babar Azam is one of the best players Pakistan has ever produced, par Pakistan ki taraf se bhi kabhi khele to baat hai pic.twitter.com/I0Q7Y66F2U — birraha (@Birrahaha) February 7, 2026







Commentators burst out laughing at Babar Azam’s tuk tuk show 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sp8WCeex4R — ` (@RCB_HIvv3) February 7, 2026







Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 114/7 in the 17th over. Pakistan needed 29 off 12 when Ashraf came into the rescue and won the match for the team to earn two important points.

