Home > Sports > PAK vs NED | Babar Azam Trolled After Pakistan's Nervy Win Over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026, Fans Shame Former Pak Captain For Another Batting Failure

Babar Azam was dismissed for 15 off 18 against Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 encounter. The right-handed batter has faced a lot of backlash for his poor batting performance.

Babar Azam managed only 15 off 18. (Photo Credits; AFP)
Babar Azam managed only 15 off 18. (Photo Credits; AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 7, 2026 15:26:03 IST

Babar Azam put up another disappointing performance with the bat against Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture in Colombo after he got dismissed for 15 off 18 during the side’s 148-run chase. Pakistan struggled during the chase but eventually went over the line, courtesy Faheem Ashraf’s heroics in the penultimate over. Babar was caught in the deep by Kyle Klein off van der Merwe while trying to accelerate.

The right-handed batter has faced some heat for his batting performance on social media.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 114/7 in the 17th over. Pakistan needed 29 off 12 when Ashraf came into the rescue and won the match for the team to earn two important points. 

Also Read: IND vs PAK At T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Likely to Drop India Boycott After Sri Lanka Warning, Mohsin Naqvi Under Pressure

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 3:26 PM IST
