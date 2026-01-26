T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

The T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin on February 7 with hosts India starting their campaign against USA in their first in Mumbai. There will be three matches that will be played on the first day with Pakistan locking horns with Netherlands in Colombo and West Indies taking on Scotland in Kolkata.

As man 20 teams will be battling it out for the ultimatum glory. In a recent development, Scotland replaced Bangladesh after the Asian side refused to travel to India for their T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures. Bangladesh were due to play in Kolkata and Mumbai.

The first semi-final of the tournament will be held on March 4, the second on March 5 while the final will be played on March 8.

Here’s a look at the full schedule.

Also Read: 11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan’s T20I Series Record