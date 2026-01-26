LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

India will begin the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against USA in Mumbai on February 7

T20 World Cup Trophy. (Photo Credits: Jay Shah/X)
T20 World Cup Trophy. (Photo Credits: Jay Shah/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 26, 2026 20:03:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

You Might Be Interested In

The T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin on February 7 with hosts India starting their campaign against USA in their first in Mumbai. There will be three matches that will be played on the first day with Pakistan locking horns with Netherlands in Colombo and West Indies taking on Scotland in Kolkata.

As man 20 teams will be battling it out for the ultimatum glory. In a recent development, Scotland replaced Bangladesh after the Asian side refused to travel to India for their T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures. Bangladesh were due to play in Kolkata and Mumbai. 

You Might Be Interested In

The first semi-final of the tournament will be held on March 4, the second on March 5 while the final will be played on March 8.

Here’s a look at the full schedule. 

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

Also Read: 11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan’s T20I Series Record

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 8:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: india vs pakistansuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

MS Dhoni Starts IPL 2026 Preparations With Net Session in Ranchi | WATCH Video

Shocking Twist! BCB Brings Back Nazmul Islam Amid T20 World Cup Exit After First Removing Him Over Controversial Remarks, Protests From Cricketers

ISL 2025–26: Kerala Blasters Sign French Forward Kevin Yoke On Free Transfer

Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Against India? Here’s What We Know So Far

77th Republic Day | From Virat Kohli To Neeraj Chopra: Indian Sports Stars Extend Greetings On Republic Day

LATEST NEWS

Is TikTok Blocking Anti-ICE Content? Outrage Grows After Alex Pretti Shooting And App Outage

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

‘Provocative Act’: Cambodia Gets Furious After Thailand Installs Lord Buddha Statue At The Place Of Demolished Lord Vishnu Statue, Border Row Deepens

From Narayana Murthy’s 70-Hour Workweek Advice to WFH Surveillance? Why Infosys Is Tracking Employees’ Power Consumption

Varun Dhawan’s Silly Stunt In Mumbai Metro Amid Border 2 Promotions Gets Him A Notice From Authorities, Actor Asked To ‘Hang Out, But Don’t Hang There’

After Australia, Is Egypt Planning To Ban Social Media For Children? President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Says, ‘Until They Reach An…’

Grok Under Fire? EU Launches Massive Investigation Into Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Over Sexual Deepfakes Of Women And Children, Terms It ‘Unacceptable

Prathamesh Kadam’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Popular Marathi Social Media Influencer Dies At 26, Last Instagram Post Turns Into Farewell Message For Fans

Microsoft Rolls Out Emergency Windows Update To Fix Outlook Crash Bug, Check What’s The Issue And How To Fix It

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings
T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings
T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings
T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

QUICK LINKS