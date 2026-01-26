LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan's T20I Series Record

11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan’s T20I Series Record

The series victory against New Zealand marked India’s 11th straight bilateral T20I series win, drawing them level with Pakistan’s world record among full-member nations.

Team India completed 11th T20I series win. (Photo Credits: X)
Team India completed 11th T20I series win. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 26, 2026 19:23:23 IST

11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan's T20I Series Record

India notched up a unique record after their win in the third T20I against New Zealand in Guwahati. With this victory, Team India completed 11th T20I series win. They have now equalled Pakistan for the world record among ICC’s full member nations.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side had won 11 T20I series on the trot in 2016-18. The next best records on the list are both held by India, with seven in 2017-18 and six in 2019-21.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team took an unassailable 3-0 lead after winning the third match by 8 wickets in Guwahati. India put up a dominant show especially with the bat after gunning down a target of 154 runs in just 10 overs. The side lost an early wicket after Sanju Samson was out on the very first delivery of the innings.



But Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan joined hands and stitched a partnership of 53 runs for the second wicket in 3.2 overs. Kishan eventually departed for 28 off 13. Later, Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav made sure that there were no more fall of wickets and took the team over the line.



Abhishek struck 68* off 20 while Surya hit an unbeaten 57 off 26.



“That’s what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it’s not easy to do it every time, but I think it’s all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well. That’s more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj’s fastest T20 fifty record), but still, you never know,” Abhishek Sharma said after the match.

Also Read:  New Zealand Cricketers Examine Abhishek Sharma’s Bat In IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Fans Call It ‘Ricky Ponting’s Spring 2003 Bat Episode’

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 7:23 PM IST
Tags: Abhishek SharmaIND vs NZindia vs new zealandishan kishansuryakumar yadav

11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan's T20I Series Record

11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan's T20I Series Record

QUICK LINKS