Home > Sports > "Some Thought Twice About Playing…." Iceland Cricket Hilariously Trolled PCB On X – T20 World Cup 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier said that the side would feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will boycott the group stage match against India. They eventually played the match and also suffered a defeat.

Iceland Cricket trolled Pakistan Cricket. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Iceland Cricket trolled Pakistan Cricket. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published: March 7, 2026 16:28:00 IST

The T20 World Cup 2026 will conclude on Sunday with India and New Zealand set to play the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. While the two sides are gearing up to take on each other in summit clash, Iceland Cricket has once again come up with a hilarious tweet where they took a sly dig at Pakistan Cricket Board for not playing the World Cup. 

“The T20 World Cup is down to just two nations. A lot of teams wasted expenses, time, and physical and emotional energy taking part. Some thought twice about it. We sat here and spouted comments like no tomorrow. Our players are rested and rejuvenated for season 2026,” Iceland Cricket wrote on X. 

Earlier, Pakistan had said they would feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 but won’t play India in the group stage match following Bangladesh’s exit from the tournament. 

In a statement, the Pakistan government said it “grants approval” to their team’s participation, but added “[the] Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India”.

However the International Cricket Council (ICC) said, Pakistan’s stance was “difficult to reconcile” and called on the country’s cricket chiefs to explore a “mutually acceptable resolution”.

In a statement, it said it was awaiting official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but said “this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule. “Selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.”

Bangladesh had earlier refused to travel to India for the competition following Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the IPL. The BCB had asked ICC to change the venues of the team’s World Cup matches. Bangladesh were slated to play in Kolkata and Mumbai but they had asked to shift the matches to Sri Lanka. 

Their demand was refused and BCB had opted out of the World Cup. Scotland replaced them eventually. 

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 4:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS