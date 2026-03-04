LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah One Wicket Away From Joining Elite List; Check Details

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah One Wicket Away From Joining Elite List; Check Details

In the fixture scheduled to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Jasprit Bumrah will have a chance to complete 500 wickets in international cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah with head coach gautam Gambhir. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Jasprit Bumrah with head coach gautam Gambhir. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 4, 2026 22:06:15 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah One Wicket Away From Joining Elite List; Check Details

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah needs just one wicket to complete 500 international scalps in international cricket. The right-handed bowler will be up against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals in Mumbai on Thursday and has 499 wickets to his name at the highest level. 

Bumrah has a massive chance of joining the elite list that also has Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Dev, Ravindra Jadeja, Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath. 

The Indian pacer has played 234 matches for India across formats and has picked up 499 wickets so far. He has dismissed 234 batters in 52 Tests and 149 in 89 ODIs and has 116 wickets to his credit in 93 T20I matches.

Anil Kumble has 953 wickets in his international career while Ashwin is at number 2 with 765 dismissals to his name. off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked 707 wickets and Kapil Dev is the next in the list  with 687 scalps. 

India vs England in Semis

India and England will be meeting in the T20 World Cup semi-final for the third time. The two sides first met in 2022 where England beat India by 10 wickets while the next instance came in 2024 where the Rohit Sharma-led side made it all square after winning the match by 68 runs. 

India are coming into this semi-final on the back of a brilliant win against West Indies in the Super 8 stage against West Indies. Sanju Samson struck an unbeaten 97 to help India go over the line and chase down a target 196. Tilak Varma also played an important role and scored 27 off 15. 

India had lost to South Africa in Super 8 but defeated Zimbabwe to stay in contention. South Africa defeated West Indies and Zimbabwe and the clash between Team India and the Caribbean side became a virtual quarter-final. India’s win took them into the semis. 

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 10:06 PM IST
Tags: ind vs engindia vs englandjasprit bumraht20 world cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah One Wicket Away From Joining Elite List; Check Details

QUICK LINKS