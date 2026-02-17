PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

Pakistan will lock horns with Namibia in the final group stage match in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Wednesday. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST while the toss takes place half an hour before. Will rain play a spoilsport during the clash?

The forecast is for a gloomy setting with cloud coverage but not a significant chance of rain. Teams can expect temperatures hovering around 24-28 degrees Celsius, with humidity in the region nudging close to 80 per cent and a wind blowing at around 10-15 km/hour.

It’s an important match for Pakistan as they have four points from three matches in the competition so far. A win or a washout will help them move ahead. If they lose to Namibia then their qualification will depend on the fixture between India and Netherlands which is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Netherlands will have to defeat with a bigger margin to get two points and take their tally to four. The Dutch team’s current NRR is -1.352.

If Pakistan qualify then they will be placed along side New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka in Groups 2 in Super 8 stage.

Pakistan defeated Netherlands in a close encounter that went down the wire. The Salman Ali Agha’s side needed 29 in the final two overs when Faheem Ashraf smashed 24 runs in the penultimate over and eventually took the team over the line. He hit 29* off 11 deliveries.

The Men in Green then defeated USA with a convincing margin but lost to India. The Men in Blue posted 175/7 in 20 overs after Ishan Kishan struck 77 off 40 while the bowlers totally rattled the Pakistan batting unit bowling them out for 114 in Colombo on Sunday.

“We were believing in our spinners and they had an off day today. Execution was missing in some parts of the game. We were obviously going to always believe our spinners, because they’ve done really well in last six month. And with the batting I think we didn’t start well and in T20 games if we lose 3 or 4 wickets in powerplay, you are always chasing the game,” Salman Ali Agha said after the match.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Zane Green (WK), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | Will Pakistan Get Eliminated if Their Match vs Namibia Gets Washed Out?

