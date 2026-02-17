PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

Salman Ali Agha’s men find themselves in a precarious spot after losing their third Group A match against India by 61 runs on Sunday.

Pakistan will lock horns with Namibia in Colombo. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Pakistan will lock horns with Namibia in Colombo. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 17, 2026 20:12:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

Pakistan will lock horns with Namibia in the final group stage match in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Wednesday. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST while the toss takes place half an hour before. Will rain play a spoilsport during the clash?

The forecast is for a gloomy setting with cloud coverage but not a significant chance of rain. Teams can expect temperatures hovering around 24-28 degrees Celsius, with humidity in the region nudging close to 80 per cent and a wind blowing at around 10-15 km/hour.

It’s an important match for Pakistan as they have four points from three matches in the competition so far. A win or a washout will help them move ahead. If they lose to Namibia then their qualification will depend on the fixture between India and Netherlands which is scheduled for Wednesday evening. 

You Might Be Interested In

Netherlands will have to defeat with a bigger margin to get two points and take their tally to four. The Dutch team’s current NRR is -1.352. 

If Pakistan qualify then they will be placed along side New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka in Groups 2 in Super 8 stage. 

Pakistan defeated Netherlands in a close encounter that went down the wire. The Salman Ali Agha’s side needed 29 in the final two overs when Faheem Ashraf smashed 24 runs in the penultimate over and eventually took the team over the line. He hit 29* off 11 deliveries. 

The Men in Green then defeated USA with a convincing margin but lost to India. The Men in Blue posted 175/7 in 20 overs after Ishan Kishan struck 77 off 40 while the bowlers totally rattled the Pakistan batting unit bowling them out for 114 in Colombo on Sunday. 

“We were believing in our spinners and they had an off day today. Execution was missing in some parts of the game. We were obviously going to always believe our spinners, because they’ve done really well in last six month. And with the batting I think we didn’t start well and in T20 games if we lose 3 or 4 wickets in powerplay, you are always chasing the game,” Salman Ali Agha said after the match. 

SQUADS: 

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Zane Green (WK), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | Will Pakistan Get Eliminated if Their Match vs Namibia Gets Washed Out?

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs pakindia vs pakistanPAK vs NAMPakistan vs Namibiat20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Get Eliminated if Their Match vs Namibia Gets Washed Out?

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZIM Backed by 1.4 Billion Fans’ — Internet Explodes as Australia Crash Out After Zimbabwe vs Ireland Washout

Wayne Rooney Comes at Arsenal Aid! Lashes Out At Gunners Legend For THIS Reason

Drive to Survive Season 8 Release Date: Netflix Series to Showcase Epic Three-Way F1 Title Fight of 2025

T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Officially Knocked Out as Rain Abandons Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match in Pallekele

LATEST NEWS

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Ash Wednesday 2026: When Is Holy Lent Starting As The Countdown To Jesus’ Resurrection Begins? Check Good Friday And Easter Dates

PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

Why An Arrest Warrant Against Bhavish Aggarwal Has Been Issued? Ola Electric Founder In Legal Trouble Over Electric Scooter Case, All You Need To Know

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

‘Transformative Opportunity’: PM Modi Highlights AI’s Role in Driving Inclusive Growth Across Key Sectors, Pushes For New Economic Developments

Rajpal Yadav ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail 12 Days After Surrender, Says, ‘Mujhpe Koi Bhi Aarop Hai Toh…’

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: 100+ Ramzan Kareem Images, Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings To Share With Your Family And Friends

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: How To Check Provisional Answer Key, Raise Objections And Key Details Candidates Should Know

‘Sanskari Bane Ke Chakkar Mein…’ Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Faces Brutal Backlash Over Her ‘Want To Wear Western Clothes’ Comment

PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo
PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo
PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo
PAK vs NAM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Colombo

QUICK LINKS