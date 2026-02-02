T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up: N Jagadeesan Hits 100, Ayush Badoni And Tilak Varma Star vs USA

India ‘A’ wicket-keeper batter N Jagadeesan put up a brilliant show with the bat against USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture in Mumbai on Monday. Batting first the home side posted 238/3 in 20 overs.

Jagadeesan and Priyansh Arya provided a brisk start to the team and put up 43 runs for the first wicket in 4 overs. Arya struck a quick-fire 28 off 13 before getting out.

Jagadeesan was then joined by Tilak Varma who returned to action after a forced break due to injury. The two batters then stitched a partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket. The left-handed batter who is also a part of the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2026 was eventually out for 38 off 24. Jagadeesan though continued his form and went on to smash 104 off 55, a knock decorated with four maximums and 11 fours.

Captain Ayush Badoni too made an important contribution and hammered an unbeaten 60 off 26 to help the side put 238/3 in 20 overs.

Squads:

India A Squad: N Jagadeesan(w), Priyansh Arya, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ayush Badoni(c), Riyan Parag, Urvil Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Gurjapneet Singh, Manav Suthar

United States of America Squad: Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(w/c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh

