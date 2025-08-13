LIVE TV
Home > Sports > That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, "Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent"

That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, “Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent”

Yuvraj Singh's father, renowned cricket coach Yograj Singh, has publicly stated that he can easily turn Arjun Tendulkar into the world's best batter in six months.

Despite the youngster's poor professional numbers to date, Yograj Singh believes that the willow is where his true talent lies.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 13, 2025 23:35:00 IST

The father and a seasoned coach of Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh has issued a challenge, allow Arjun Tendulkar 6 months of training by him and he will render him the best batter of the world. In an interview on a podcast Yograj, with his notorious fiery coaching style, stated he has rarely observed such raw batting ability in a bowling all rounder, and that India would be strong into the future because of the talent in that generation. 

Yograj Singh puts a crictical challenge

In a ten to twelve day training session put in under Yograj, Arjun then scored a century in his first Ranji Trophy match on debut with Goa in cricket, another feat Yograj claims demonstrated his reading of Arjun as a genuine middle order batter. Why too burn him off bowling? There is a question posed by Yograj which indicates that Yograj is ignoring his own son Arjun and many others like Sachin Tendulkar or Yuvraj Singh who are legends of cricket due to his or their own batting credibility.

Arjun Tendulkar in Yograj Singh’s Academy

Former India pace bowler Yograj had a cricketing academy, that has made a name in producing emerging talents with their strict discipline and nurturing resultant in the technical perfection. He feels that Arjun is a good batsman but this is concealed by the current job that Arjun was doing and he claims that in six months, he could help Arjun get to the top of the cricketing world. Albeit the assurance by his father Yograj, Arjun has a humble record in his professional career. As of to date, he has played 17 first class matches with Goa, scored 532 runs and captured 37 wickets. At IPL, he has not had much importance: only five games played, 13 runs and three wickets taken as a member of the Mumbai Indians team.

Off field complexities were also hinted by Yograj he alleges that Arjun was training under him cut short due to the fear of consequences the association with him had to imbue, perhaps fearing the story becoming more memorable than the athlete. After all, this reckless confidence by Yograj Singh shines light upon the unspoken batting talent in Arjun and now the question is whether six months with a critical coach could become the turning point that forms a new identity of Arjun Tendulkar to be a cricketer?

Tags: Arjun Tendulkar

