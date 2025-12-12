LIVE TV
Home > Sports > The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sweeps Nine Awards – Check Full List Of Awards

The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sweeps Nine Awards – Check Full List Of Awards

At the Game Awards 2025, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has emerged as the biggest winner, sweeping Game of the Year, Best Direction, and multiple indie honors. The French-inspired RPG dominated with nine awards, overshadowing major titles like Doom: The Dark Ages and South Midnight.

IMAGE CREDITS: X
IMAGE CREDITS: X

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 12, 2025 13:02:12 IST

The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sweeps Nine Awards – Check Full List Of Awards

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the big winner at The Game Awards 2025, an event that took place on December 11 in Los Angeles, and went home with the prestigious title of Game of the Year and several other top awards in a remarkable night for indie creativity.​

 

The major category winners

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the big winner of the night with lots of accolades to its name, like Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, and Best Debut Indie Game. The action game Doom: The Dark Ages was voted Best Action Game, albeit narrowly, besting players like Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. The title South Midnight was awarded the Games for Impact tag, thereby highlighting narrative titles.​

 

Awards Recap

  • Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Derby (games Inc).​

  • Best Action/Adventure: Doom: The Dark Ages (id/Bethesda).​

  • Games for Impact: South Midnight (Compulsion Games).​

  • Best Debut Indie: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive).​

  • Best Narrative/Art Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 excelled here, too.​

 

The celebration brought together different types of genres, and the Clair Obscur’s French-inspired RPG was highlighted for its mechanics and visuals. The game was able to collect almost all of the awards it was nominated for, including nine in total.​

 

The victory of Expedition 33

The game by Sandfall Interactive and published by Kepler, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, captured audiences with its melodramatic narrative and creativity of turn-based combat. With its release right after the Golden Joysticks wins, it made its mark as the biggest hit of 2025. The community welcomed its victory as the beginning of a new RPG era. 

 

Among the other notable moments were the esports awards and releases, but all eyes were on Expedition 33.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 1:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS