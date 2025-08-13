The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction

Following in his father’s footsteps, Arjun Tendulkar kept in touch with the Mumbai Indians through the 2025 IPL auction before being sold for INR 30 lakh, his basic price. He was lured in on the faster auction process in the final stages, a trait that has now become synonymous with the left arm all rounder, who piggy backs on the success of his father, in the high selling franchise.

IPL auction drama 2025

This year auction drama happened after a mediocre season domestically to Arjun. One very bad performance was against a very lowly 48 runs bowled in only four overs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 0 wickets taken. The latter performance tainted his future and he did not get another franchise bidding on him. On collaborating the overall career in terms of IPL he played five matches he had three wickets, he has taken best bowling 1/9, his bowling average is 38.0, with economy crawling over 9. The MI franchise had neglected him in all the seasons through to 2025, when the rest of the market had lost interest, but in this case lured him away at his lower base price when their acceleration strategy triggered.

Although performances on the field are yet to complement with the skyrocketed expectations that his birth surname placed on him, Arjun has been a story of waiting and trying. His story is yet to be completed although IPL presence did not erupt, with help of MI and glimmering moments in the domestic cricket he has much at stake. Will the new season be the one when he will change the tide? The big question is what is next.

