LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction

The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction

His interest in other teams was diminished even by the relatively dismal season he had at home (7 wickets in 12 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, 48 runs were given up in 4 overs, and no wickets). In his five IPL bowling appearances thus far, he has claimed three wickets at an average of 38.0.

Arjun's cricket career is still in its early stages, however his performances have fallen short of expectations.
Arjun's cricket career is still in its early stages, however his performances have fallen short of expectations.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 13, 2025 22:52:43 IST

Following in his father’s footsteps, Arjun Tendulkar kept in touch with the Mumbai Indians through the 2025 IPL auction before being sold for INR 30 lakh, his basic price. He was lured in on the faster auction process in the final stages, a trait that has now become synonymous with the left arm all rounder, who piggy backs on the success of his father, in the high selling franchise.

IPL auction drama 2025

This year auction drama happened after a mediocre season domestically to Arjun. One very bad performance was against a very lowly 48 runs bowled in only four overs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 0 wickets taken. The latter performance tainted his future and he did not get another franchise bidding on him. On collaborating the overall career in terms of IPL he played five matches he had three wickets, he has taken best bowling 1/9, his bowling average is 38.0, with economy crawling over 9. The MI franchise had neglected him in all the seasons through to 2025, when the rest of the market had lost interest, but in this case lured him away at his lower base price when their acceleration strategy triggered.

Although performances on the field are yet to complement with the skyrocketed expectations that his birth surname placed on him, Arjun has been a story of waiting and trying. His story is yet to be completed although IPL presence did not erupt, with help of MI and glimmering moments in the domestic cricket he has much at stake. Will the new season be the one when he will change the tide? The big question is what is next.

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar Stuns Fans With Surprise Engagement To Business Heiress

Tags: Arjun TendulkarArjun Tendulkar EngagementSaaniya ChandokSachin Tendulkar son

RELATED News

Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
Who Is Saaniya Chandok? All About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Their Private Life
That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, “Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent”
Kenya’s Fence Breaking Fans Cost More Than Just A Win
Arjun Tendulkar Stuns Fans With Surprise Engagement To Business Heiress

LATEST NEWS

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
Will You Get Your DA Arrears? Here’s What The Centre Said in Parliament
Tense Alaska Meet Incoming? Trump Ponders Raising Court Hacking Scandal with Putin
ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000
Massive Fire Erupts After Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Facility — Here’s What We Know
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Launched By Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal In Dibrugarh
Alaska Summit: Donald Trump Ultimatum to Russia – Peace in Ukraine or Consequences
The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction
Delhi Introduces Single-Window System for Ramlila Permissions, Reduces Costs
The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction
The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction
The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction
The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?