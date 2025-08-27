The Story Of Ravichandran Ashwin And Prithi Narayanan, When Crushes Last A Lifetime

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the most successful off spin bowlers in the Indian cricket history and the key player in the glorious victories of the Indian national team in the World Cup 2011, and in the Champions Trophy 2013, has long been the idol of the masses on the cricket pitch but there was a different sphere of his life.

Where did Ravichandran Ashwin’s and Prithi Narayanan’s love story begin?

Way before the wickets and applause, Ashwin had a school girl crush on his school mate, Prithi Narayanan, in middle school at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School in Chennai. Prithi joined his classroom and by the know of the time, Ashwin fell in love with her but never got the heart to tell his feelings to his schoolmate.

The two remained in touch through birthday parties and the highs and lows in the neighbourhood even though Ashwin transferred to another school to play cricket. This grew even more when both subsequently joined SSN College of Engineering in Chennai. However, due to a twist of fate they met once again as Ashwin, who had moved into managing a contract with Chennai Super Kings, re encountered her and the fire was kindled once again.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s unique proposal

Ashwin had a very distinctive proposal idea which was very touching. He picked Chemplast Cricket Ground where he had played as a kid as the background to speak to Prithi and said “I have sort of liked you all my life and it has not changed in the last 10 years. We are grown and how about giving it a shot.” It was uncomplicated, genuine and heartfelt. In 2011, they introduced their stealthy engagement and were married in pomp followed by all the conventional ways of a Tamil marriage.

The years passed and Prithi was an ever-loving support to Ashwin in his busy tours and stressful schedules. The two had a daughter, Akhira, and another daughter, Aadhya, and have since established a family on a foundation of love, resiliency, and comprehension. Over 10 years of marriage is evidence of a relationship that began in high school halls, and continued on the sporting field. Wishing them several more pages of happy and family life.

